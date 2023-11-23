CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal is all set to host the CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament, starting on November 23, Thursday. Pokhara Rangasala, the multi-purpose stadium, will host all the games of the campaign.

A total of 12 teams will play in the competition namely Bagmati Province, Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Red, Karnali Province, Armed Police Force Club, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Madhesh Province, Nepal Police Club, Sudur Paschim Province, Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Blue, Tribhuwan Army Club and Province Number 1.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format with each team playing two games in the double round-robin format before the top four sides make it to the sem-finals on November 30, Thursday. The winning teams will play the grand finale on December 1, Friday.

The CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament will provide an ideal platform for young cricketers to rub shoulders with experienced players and create a big impact to propel their careers to the senior teams.

A lot of top cricketers from the country are set to take part in the campaign as the list includes the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee among many others.

CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 23, Bagmati Province vs Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Red, 12:45 PM

Match 2 - November 24, Bagmati Province vs Karnali Province, 8:45 AM

Match 3 - November 24, Armed Police Force Club vs Gandaki Province, 12:45 PM

Match 4 - November 25, Karnali Province vs Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Red, 8:45 AM

Match 5 - November 25, Armed Police Force Club vs Lumbini Province, 12:45 PM

Match 6 - November 26, Gandaki Province vs Lumbini Province, 8:45 AM

Match 7 - November 26, Madhesh Province vs Nepal Police Club, 12:45 PM

Match 8 - November 27, Madhesh Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, 8:45 AM

Match 9 - November 27, Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Blue vs Tribhuwan Army Club, 12:45 PM

Match 10 - November 28, Nepal Police Club vs Sudur Paschim Province, 8:45 AM

Match 11 - November 28, Province Number 1 vs Tribhuwan Army Club, 12:45 PM

Match 12 - November 29, Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Blue vs Province Number 1, 8:45 AM

Semi-Final 1 - November 30, 8:45 AM

Semi-Final 2 - November 30, 12:45 PM

Final - December 1, 12:45 PM

CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official information about the live telecast and live broadcast of the CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 for fans in India.

CAN National T20 Cricket Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Armed Police Force Club:

Aasif Sheikh, Pradeep Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sumit Maharjan, Abinash Bohara, Aayushman Bam, Kamal Airee, Arun Airee, Ayush Baniya, Mousom Dhakal, Irshad Ahamad, Bhuvan Karki, Yagyaman Kumal, Lokesh Bam, Trilok Mahara, Puran BK, Amar Routela, Prajwal Shahi

Karnali Province:

Aawash Shah, Dinesh Adhikari, Anuj Chanara, Chandra BC, Diwan Pun, Prakash Jaishi, Mohan BK, Nischal Rawal, Dipendra Rawat, Raj Shah, Himanshu Shahi, Bipin Shahi, Rabindra Shahi, Manish Thapa, Utkarsh BK

Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Red:

Ankit BM, Arif Khan, Mahesh Bhar, Biprason KC, Roshan Gautam, Nischal Gyawati, Amar Mishra, Sandeep Mourya, Bijay Prajapati, Sumit Parajuli, Sandesh Thapa, Shezad Alam, Nirmal Thapa, Santosh Yadav

Bagmati Province:

TBA

Gandaki Province:

TBA

Lumbini Province:

TBA

Madan Bhandari Sports Academy Blue:

TBA

Madhesh Province:

TBA

Nepal Police Club:

TBA

Province Number 1:

TBA

Sudar Paschim Province:

TBA

Tribhuwan Army Club:

TBA