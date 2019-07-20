Can Rohit Sharma evolve into a quality Test batsman?

Aryan Surana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 129 // 20 Jul 2019, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma defends a ball on the front-foot.

Rohit Sharma is unarguably one of the most talented players of the modern generation. Predominantly classical in his approach, the flamboyant right-hander is gifted with the ability of timing and placement.

He is well on his way to matching Virat Kohli as one of the greatest white-ball cricketers ever - courtesy his string of blazing performances in the World Cup 2019. However, Rohit's journey in the longer format of the game has been one of ebbs and flows.

Eating records for breakfast, the unrivaled powerhouse in the limited-overs setup would look to improve his Test batting statistics if picked for the upcoming Caribbean tour. Facing the red cherry, the exquisite stroke-maker has accumulated 1585 runs in 47 innings at an average of 39, which appears mediocre given his potential.

It is noteworthy to mention that a substantial chunk of these runs, including all three centuries, have been scored on home soil in fruitful batting conditions against relatively weaker oppositions, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Notably, Rohit has managed to score a meager 816 runs at an abysmal average of 26 in overseas Test fixtures.

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Fresh off five scintillating hundreds in the World Cup, the transformation of Rohit from a skillful youngster to a batting aficionado has been quite remarkable. Perpetually criticized for his inconsistency and faulty shot-selection through the years, the Mumbai lad seems to be at the pinnacle of his game at the moment, having worked extremely hard on the weak aspects of his technique.

The man did no wrong during the mega event held in England, and at the end of it rued the 30 minutes of poor cricket that did India's chances in.

Rohit's exploits in the World Cup have made the world realize that isn't playing second fiddle to Kohli any more. He has turned into a true modern great, and now the next logical step is Test success.

In hindsight, even though the swashbuckler hasn't had a exceptional Test career so far, he has displayed flashes of brilliance in testing conditions, perhaps doing just enough for himself to be selected for the West Indies tour.

Rohit certainly possesses all the attributes required by a batsman to succeed in the most premier format of the game. Relying chiefly on hand-eye co-ordination to achieve the power behind his strokes, the elegant dasher will look to improve on the footwork aspect, along with the mental scheme of things.

Oscillating in an out of the Test squad for a long time now, Rohit would be desperate to cement his spot, grabbing any opportunity on offer. It is high time he repays the faith of the selectors and the team management, and starts churning out performances both home and away.

Can Rohit Sharma evolve into a quality Test batsman? Only time will tell.