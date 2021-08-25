Can’t blame Virat Kohli for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian captain is producing results: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt feels it would be wrong to criticise Indian captain Virat Kohli for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI in the ongoing Test series against England. According to Butt, Kohli is producing results with the team he is picking, and that’s what matters in the end.

India have gone in with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner in the first two Tests. Although Jadeja is yet to claim a wicket in the series, the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead on the back of some stupendous pace bowling.

Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/H16mwNpXBs — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2021

In an interaction on his YouTube channel, Butt described Ashwin as a world-class bowler, but added that Kohli hasn’t given any reason to complain as far as the team’s performance is concerned. He said:

“India are spoilt for choice at the moment. Outright performers are sitting out. If Ravichandran Ashwin comes in, he will definitely perform. He is a world-class spinner. Even if he plays instead of Ravindra Jadeja, it won’t affect the balance of the side. England have brought in Dawid Malan and Rory Burns is also left-handed. So may be, for a change, India might play an off-spinner.”

Butt added:

“Ashwin is a smart spinner, who is slower in the air, which allows the ball to turn more. More or less India are a settled outfit. They might make a change or two depending on the pitch. But we can't blame Kohli (if he doesn’t not pick Ashwin again). He is producing results with whatever he is doing.”

Virat Kohli outsmarted England at Lord’s with the timing of declaration: Salman Butt

Butt also praised Kohli for perfectly timing India’s declaration in the second innings at Lord’s. Instead of declaring at lunch on Day 5, Kohli got England to field for a few minutes in the second innings before bringing the curtains down on the innings. Explaining how the move affected England, Butt said:

“Virat Kohli outsmarted England at Lord’s. His declaration was brilliantly-timed. He did not declare at lunch but made England field for a few balls and then suddenly called his batters in. This unsettled England and did not give them a chance to plan the chase since they had only 10 minutes to changeover. It was a really smart move and put England under pressure. So Kohli mentally outthought England and caught them off-guard.”

The former Pakistan captain also opined that England are up against a far superior Indian outfit this time as opposed to previous years. He stated:

“India’s bowlers are more consistent in line and length. Also, England have bowled well. But India’s batters have tackled them far more effectively. As for England, barring Joe Root, their batters are not Test material. Players like Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow would have scored at least one hundred if the matches were played on batting-friendly surfaces. Both in batting and bowling, England are up against much a superior team,” Butt concluded.

All SET 💪🏻



Who else is excited for the 3rd Test at Headingley 🏟️#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/D0ih5s6Toj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

With a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, India will be favourites heading into the third Test against England at Headingley, which starts on Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar