"Can’t understand how a mind can think of something like this" - Salman Butt perplexed over flag controversy in Bangladesh

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is bewildered over the controversy that has erupted in Bangladesh over the Pakistan team’s decision to hoist the national flag at Mirpur during their practice session. Butt claimed that the issue is completely irrelevant and isn’t anywhere close to being controversial.

A massive uproar erupted in Bangladesh after fans of the home country protested Pakistan’s decision to hoist their national flag during practice. The move is being labeled as a “political message” ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence.

As per latest reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now sought formal permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to hoist the Pakistani flag during practice sessions.

Reacting to the controversy, Butt expressed disbelief while speaking on his YouTube channel. He commented:

“What issue is this? Where did this come from? It is so irrelevant. I can’t understand how a mind can think of something like thisisThe former Pakistan further pointed out that displaying the flag is something very normal in cricket. Butt stated:

“There are flags are on players’ helmets. Even bat grips of certain cricketers have colors of the flag of their country. I really don’t know what to say about this.”

The ritual of hoisting Pakistan’s flag during training sessions was introduced by interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. The practice was in place during the T20 World Cup as well.

“Strange that he has raised the issue after so many years” - Salman Butt reacts to Azeem Rafiq's testimony

Pakistan-born English cricketer Azeem Rafiq has received a lot of praise for speaking up on racism at Yorkshire, the club he played for. However, Butt expressed surprise that the cricketer took so long to speak up. He opined:

“Racism does exist but it is strange that he has raised the issue after so many years. If Michael Vaughan told him about there being “too many Asians”, he should have given it back then and there. It (racist comments being made) happens here on a regular basis. It happens in India and Pakistan as well.”

In an ironic turn of events on Thursday, Rafiq issued an apology for the anti-Semitic comments he made back in 2011. He said he is “incredibly angry” at himself and apologized to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by his statement.

Edited by Sai Krishna