Bangladesh fans unhappy with Pakistan carrying national flag to training

Bangladesh cricket fans have expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan cricket team carrying the national flag to their training sessions.

Babar Azam & Co. have headed to Bangladesh right after the T20 World Cup to play three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket recently shared a couple of images from the team's training session. They captioned it:

"Pakistan team training and practice session underway in Dhaka, Bangladesh."

In one of the pictures shared on social media, a flag of Pakistan can be seen planted. It irked Bangladesh fans who slammed the visitors for their gesture.

Here are some reactions:

Fakhar abbas @FakharZ45974166 Pakistan started preparation ahead of three-match T20I and two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan team hoists a national flag there-- surely a new scene here. Cannot remember any team doing it here in recent past. Finally some int'l cricket in Mirpur. #BANvPAK Pakistan started preparation ahead of three-match T20I and two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan team hoists a national flag there-- surely a new scene here. Cannot remember any team doing it here in recent past. Finally some int'l cricket in Mirpur. #BANvPAK

Misbah ur Rahman @95MRahman

What does it indicate?

#BANvPAK Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that...What does it indicate? Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that...What does it indicate?#BANvPAK https://t.co/bxUyTq5K1s

Incidentally, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has started a trend of taking the national flag to training to boost the morale of the cricketers.

The former off-spinner did the same during their recent ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE where they bowed out at the semi-final stage, losing to Australia.

Pakistan announce 20-member squad for Bangladesh Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 20-man squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Imam-ul-Haq has made a comeback into the side due to his superlative form in the Quaid-E-Azam Trophy.

The southpaw has so far scored 488 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten double century.

Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and off-spinner Bilal Asif have also found a place in the squad. On the other hand, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani, who were part of the T20 World Cup squad, have been left out and will head home.

The two-match Test series will commence on November 26 in Chittagong, while the second Test is scheduled to start on December 4 in Dhaka.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Edited by Arjun Panchadar