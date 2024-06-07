CAN vs IRE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Canada vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup match

Canada players celebrate a wicket during their match against the USA.

Canada will take on Ireland in match number 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, June 7. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

Canada's T20 World Cup campaign began with a seven-wicket loss to the United States in the tournament opener. Sent into bat, Canada did well to post 194-5 on the board as Navneet Dhaliwal smashed 61 off 44, while Nicholas Kirton hammered 51 off 31. The US, however, chased down the target in 17.4 overs as Aaron Jones clobbered 94* off just 40 balls.

Ireland, meanwhile, went down to India by eight wickets in New York in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Asked to bat first on a challenging surface, the Irish batters struggled and crumbled to 49-7 by the start of the 11th over. A cameo from Gareth Delany (26 off 14) pushed them to 96. India, however, cruised home in 12.2 overs as skipper Rohit Sharma scored 52 off 37, while Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 36 off 26.

Canada vs Ireland head-to-head record in T20Is

There is nothing much to pick in the short T20I history between the two sides. Canada and Ireland have met four times in the format, with both teams winning two matches each.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by Canada: 2

Matches won by Ireland: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Canada vs Ireland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Canada and Ireland are yet to meet in the Men's T20 World Cup. With India and Pakistan also part of Group A, both teams would be desperate to win Friday's clash in New York.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Canada: N/A

Matches won by Ireland: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Canada vs Ireland T20Is

As mentioned earlier, Canada and Ireland have faced each other four times in the T20I format, with both teams winning two matches each. The most recent encounter took place in Abu Dhabi in October 2019. Canada won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier clash by 10 runs.

Here's a summary of the four T20I matches played between Canada and Ireland.

  • Canada (156/5) beat Ireland (146/7) by 10 runs, Oct 23, 2019
  • Ireland (168/5) beat Canada (166/3) by 2 runs, Nov 16, 2013
  • Ireland (109/0) beat Canada (106/8) by 10 wickets, Mar 22, 2022
  • Canada (176/3) beat Ireland (172/8) by 4 runs, Feb 3, 2010

