Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 marquee players who failed in the first week

These top players failed to deliver to expectations

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 18:28 IST

Shoaib Malik was left disappointed with his own form

The sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League took off in grand style with some jaw-dropping encounters already taking place in the first week. There’s been no dearth of entertainment for the fans during the initial eight matches of the event.

Before the commencement of the tournament, several players were expected to play a vital role for their teams. However, they struggled to find form and couldn’t quite deliver to expectations.

In our article we take a look some of the renowned cricketers who couldn’t quite hit their ideal performances in the initial stage of the tournament.

#5 Shoaib Malik - Barbados Tridents

With loads of experience on his shoulders, Shoaib Malik has been an integral part of every team he has represented in T20s. However, the Pakistan all-rounder has struggled to get going in this editions Caribbean Premier League, playing for Barbados Tridents.

In 3 games, the Sialkot-born cricketer could only muster 41 runs at an average of 13.66, which aren’t intriguing numbers by any stretch of the imagination. Malik looked in good nick in the Tridents' opening game against the Jamaica Tallawahs, but perished to an ugly hoick off Kesrick Williams' bowling.

The next couple of games against the Tallawahs and the St Lucia stars have been forgettable for Malik as he got out for single-figure scores on both occasions. Even with the ball, he couldn’t pick up a wicket in the five overs he has bowled till now.