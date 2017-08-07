Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won both CPL and IPL

The fifth edition of the CPL is on its way with already a couple of cliffhangers taking place in the first couple of days

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 17:01 IST

Dwayne Bravo

Being a part of a winning team is always a dream for any cricketer when they start playing the game. Individual performance is of prime importance for a cricketer. However, if the performances don’t help a team cross the finishing line, then there’s no joy attached to them for a player.

There has been players who, despite dishing out awe-inspiring performances, end up on the losing side. Nevertheless, there has also been cricketers who have won their franchises several tournaments with all-round performances.

#5 Dwayne Bravo- Trinidad & Tobago 2015, Chennai Super Kings 2011

Dwayne Bravo has been a major contributor with both bat and ball for whichever T20 team he has represented. While he has scored useful runs, he also has churned out crucial scalps at crunch moments of a game.

He was a member of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. He went on to play only 6 games in the tournament, but picked up as many wickets at a respectable economy of 7.85.

The all-rounder played a crucial role in Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel’s victory in the 2015 edition of the CPL. In 13 games, he racked up a staggering 28 wickets and went on to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He was equally effective with the bat, scoring 291 runs at an average of 32.33.