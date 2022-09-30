Caribbean Premier League 2022, Final, Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 will see Barbados Royals square off against Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday, October 1. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this exciting contest.

Barbados Royals qualified for the final of the competition on the back of a win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1. It was a solid effort from the Royals and they completed a comprehensive win over the Warriors.

After being asked to bat first, the Royals posted a mammoth 195 on the board, thanks to scintillating knocks from Rahkeem Cornwall (91) and Azam Khan (52). Ramon Simmonds picked up three wickets to help his side knock over the Warriors for 108 to win the game by 87 runs. The Royals will look to repeat their performance for one last time on Friday.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, have taken the longer route to reach the final. They beat Saint Lucia Kings in the Eliminator to set up a match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 2. In a high-scoring affair, the Tallawahs prevailed to seal a berth in the CPL 2022 final.

Shamarh Brooks, batting at No.3, hit a fantastic century and a cameo from Imad Wasim (41* off 15 balls) helped the Tallawahs post 226 on the board. Chris Green and Wasim picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully by restricting the Warriors to 189/8.

The Tallawahs have looked good in the playoffs so far and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details:

Match: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Final, Caribbean Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, Saturday, 04.30 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes and hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. Fans can expect another high-scoring affair at this venue.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guyana is expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Probable XI

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, and Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Probable XI

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, and Mohammad Amir.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Barbados Royals have looked unstoppable in this edition of the CPL. They have fired in unison throughout this competition and will look to step up for one last time in the final. Jamaica Tallawahs are coming off the back of two consecutive wins and will be eager to keep performing in a similar manner.

Barbados Royals look like a settled unit and expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this encounter.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

