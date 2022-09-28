Caribbean Premier League 2022, Qualifier 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The winner will qualify for the final to face Barbados Royals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered their first loss at home after they were beaten comprehensively by the Barbados Royals in the first qualifier. They will have another bite at the cherry as they take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the second qualifier.

Their bowlers struggled in the first qualifier as Royals posted a mammoth score of 195 runs on the board. The batters then faltered in the chase with Shimron Hetmyer top-scoring with 37 as they were bundled out on 108, losing the game by 87 runs. The Warriors will be eager to bounce back and seal a berth in the final.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, beat the Saint Lucia Kings convincingly in the Eliminator to stay alive in the CPL 2022. It was a low-scoring affair and the Tallawahs held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Shamarh Brooks (47) and Mohammad Nabi (31*) helped them post 148 on the board. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Kings on 115 to win the game by 33 runs.

Nabi and Fabian Allen picked up three wickets apiece to complete a convincing win. They will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum in the second qualifier.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details:

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Qualifier 2, Caribbean Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, Thursday, 04:30am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium looks good for batting. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely. Overall a good surface to bat on and fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Guyana expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shakib Al Hasan, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Probable XI

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Nabi, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming off a loss in their previous game whereas the Jamaica Tallawahs have won their last fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top in the second qualifier.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this encounter.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

