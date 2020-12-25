Carrara Oval pitch report and weather conditions

The caravan of the Big Bash League 2020-21 will move to Queensland's Carrara Oval this week and the stadium will play host to multiple BBL matches this season.

This Carrara Oval has received the hosting rights for more matches this year because Cricket Australia canceled the home and away format. Last year, three matches were played at the stadium. However, the 2020-21 season of the BBL will see six games played at the Carrara Oval.

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Melbourne Stars in the Boxing Day Big Bash League match in Carrara. Subsequently, the Melbourne Renegades will battle the Sixers and the Sydney Thunder on this ground on December 29th and January 1st.

The Adelaide Strikers will also face off against the Sydney Sixers on the first Sunday of the new year at the Carrara Oval. The last two matches at the stadium will feature former BBL champions Brisbane Heat. The Chris Lynn-led outfit will cross swords with the Melbourne Stars and the Sixers.

With the Carrara Oval set to host six vital BBL 2020-21 fixtures, here's a look at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions.

Carrara Oval Queensland pitch report

The pitch at this stadium has assisted the spin bowlers so far. Fawad Ahmed won the Player of the Match award in the last game on this ground. His 3/16 helped the Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat by 40 runs.

The highest total at the Carrara Oval last season was 174 runs. Teams batting second lost all three matches played at the stadium. The wicket is known to get slower as the game progresses and smacking big shots in the second half is a challenging task.

Carrara Oval Queensland weather conditions

The skies will remain mostly sunny for the BBL fixtures at the Carrara Oval. The temperature will loom at around 27 degrees Celsius. There could be rain interruptions in the Adelaide Strikers vs. Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Stars matches.