BBL 2020: T20 records at the Carrara Oval 

The Carrara Oval will become the fifth venue to host a match in the 2020-21 edition of the BBL 2020. The stadium in Queensland will host six high-profile clashes of the current season.

In last year's BBL season, the Brisbane Heat used the Carrara Oval as their second home ground. Unfortunately, they lost both games at this venue. The Carrara Oval also hosted a match between the Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers, in which the Strikers emerged victorious by four runs.

The pitch in Carrara is excellent for batting in the first innings. However, the spinners ruled the roost on this ground last year during the second innings.

Leg-break bowler Fawad Ahmed took a three-wicket haul for the Perth Scorchers versus Brisbane Heat in the last fixture at this stadium. Adam Zampa also wrecked the Heat batting lineup with a three-wicket haul for the Melbourne Stars.

Defending champions Sydney Sixers will play four matches at the Carrara Oval in BBL 2020-21. They will lock horns with the Stars, the Melbourne Renegades, the Strikers, and Brisbane at the Carrara Oval.

This stadium will also play host to Renegades vs. Sydney Thunder and Heat vs. Stars matches in BBL 2020-21.

Carrara Oval records

As mentioned above, the spinners have enjoyed themselves at the Carrara Oval. The batsmen need to take some time on the pitch before they dominate the bowlers. With six matches of BBL 2020-21 set to take place at the Carrara, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20 games at this venue.

Stadium name: Carrara Oval

City: Carrara

T20 matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 174/4 - Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Stars, 2019

Lowest team score: 109 - Brisbane Heat vs. Perth Scorchers, 2020

Average 1st innings score: 158