Castle Lite Series, 2022, Match 1, Namibia vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Hong Kong will lock horns in the first match of the three-ODI series on June 5, Sunday, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

The head coach of the Namibian national cricket team, Pierre de Bruyn, feels that the ODI series is coming at the perfect time for them.

"The three matches will allow for valuable game time and give opportunities for fringe players to compete with the guidance of experienced players," Bruyn said.

JJ Smit will lead Namibia, whereas Jamie Atkinson will take care of the Hong Kong team's captaincy. The two sides will be eyeing a win in this first encounter. Namibia would enter the contest as strong favorites as they play in home conditions.

Cricket Namibia is all set to invite the Namibian public to support their national team in the three-match series. After defeating Zimbabwe in a T20I series, Namibia will be eyeing another series win.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Hong Kong, Match 1, Castle Lite Series, 2022

Date and Time: June 5th, 2022, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip will be supporting batters in the first few overs. However, as the innings progresses, we can expect bowlers to come into the picture. Any score above 170 in the first innings would be good enough.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

The weather in Windhoek seems to be supportive of the game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Namibia

Namibia have some exceptional players who can cover all three departments. JJ Smit will take care of the team's leadership. Erasmus, Williams, and Tumpelmann are some of the players to watch out for from the side.

Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit (c), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Zane Green, Helao Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Lohan Louwrens, Louis Peters, Ruben Tumpelmann

Hong Kong

Hong Kong are an equally strong side in this white-ball format, but in alien conditions, they will need to put in extra effort to make it big. Jamie Atkinson will be leading the side.

Jamie Atkinson (c), Nizakhat Khan, Aizaz Khan, H Arshad, Kinchith Shah, Y Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, V Sharma

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

With Namibia coming off a successful T20I series against Zimbabwe, we can expect them to have an edge over their counterparts. The Namibian side will also have home conditions and crowd support in their favour.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match and take a 1-0 lead.

Namibia vs Hong Kong telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code and Cricket Namibia Facebook Page.

