CB vs BT prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Chennai Braves (CB) and Bangla Tigers (BT) will lock horns in the 20th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, are going from strength to strength in the ongoing edition of the competition. The team started their campaign with losses against Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls. However, the Tigers recovered to move second in the points table.

Having won four games in a row, the Tigers have found their mojo. On Friday, they defeated table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi by ten runs. After being put in to bat first, the Tigers notched up 130 for five on the board, with Hazratullah Zazai and Will Jacks scoring 40s.

Du Plessis, batting at No.6, scored a quickfire eight-ball 22. Thereafter, James Faulkner and Benny Howell picked up two wickets apiece for the Tigers as Team Abu fell short by ten runs. Howell bowled at an economy of 6.5, giving away 13 runs off two overs.

Meanwhile, The Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the tournament. They have lost all six of their games thus far, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their last match on Friday, the Deccan Gladiators thrashed them by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Braves could only manage a paltry 57 runs in their allotted ten overs. Barring Bhanuka Rajapaksha, none of their batters got into double digits. Thereafter, the Gladiators chased down the target down in six overs. and with four overs to spare.

Can the Braves beat the Tigers?

England vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

The Tigers and Braves have been in contrasting form in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Tigers are on a four-match winning streak after losing two matches in the competition.

The Braves have faltered in all departments thus far. Their batting has looked shambolic, to say the least. It will need a herculean effort from them to win beat The Bangla Tigers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Braves beat the Tigers? Yes No 0 votes so far