CB vs NW prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match? 

The Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors are all set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they have lost all four of their matches. Their net run rate of -3.355 is also the worst among the participating teams. In their previous game, the Bangla Tigers beat them by nine wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Braves could only manage 90/6 in their 10 overs. Angelo Perera and Usman Shinwari got into their 20s, but failed to carry on. The Sri Lankan duo of Shanaka and opening batter Bhanuka Rajapaksha couldn’t make an impact either.

While defending the low score, the Braves flattered to deceive big time. The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, chased the target down in a mere 4.2 overs. Barring Mark Deyal, who got the wicket of opener Johnson Charles, the others looked badly out of form.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, on the other hand, are also yet to open their account in the tournament. Having lost all four of their games, the Warriors are placed fifth in the points table. Their net run rate of -2.329 doesn't make for good reading either.

In their previous game, the Deccan Gladiators defeated them by six wickets on Tuesday. After being sent in to bat first, the Warriors huffed and puffed to 70/6 in 10 overs. The Gladiators, in their run-chase, lost four wickets but chased the target down in 7.1 overs.

Can the Warriors beat the Braves?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Both teams have struggled to find any sort of momentum in the ongoing T10 league. Both sides have lost four matches apiece and need to get back to winning ways in order to progress further.

Although the Warriors haven’t looked at their best, they seem to be slightly ahead of the Braves, mostly due to their batting. It won’t be a surprise to see them win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The Northern Warriors to win the match.

