CB vs TAD prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Chennai Braves and Team Abu Dhabi are all set to lock horns in Match No.10 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Monday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, have been on a rampage in the ongoing edition of the league. Having won all three of their matches, they are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Their net run rate of 2.100 is also the best amongst all the six participating teams in the tournament.

In their previous game, they defeated Deccan Gladiators by four wickets. After electing to field first, they restricted the Gladiators to an under-par score of 97/9 in 10 overs. Fidel Edwards and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece to break the backbone of the Gladiators’ batting.

Abu Dhabi had a bit of a stutter in their run-chase as they lost six wickets, courtesy of a brilliant four-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga. However, Jamie Overton’s 33 and Danny Briggs’ 19 took Abu Dhabi over the finishing line in the close encounter.

The Braves, meanwhile, led by Dasun Shanaka, haven’t made a great start to their campaign. Having lost both their matches, they are placed fourth in the points table. On Sunday, November 21, they lost to Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls by five wickets.

After being sent in to bat, the Braves made 124 after Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s unbeaten 31-ball 64. Mark Deyal and Ravi Bopara also chipped in with useful scores. Thereafter, Munaf Patel and Roman Walker picked up two wickets apiece, but the Bulls tracked the target down in 9.4 overs.

Can the Braves stop Team Abu Dhabi?

Team Abu Dhabi have been at their best as far as their batting is concerned. The task for the Braves’ bowlers may not be all that easy. On a good pitch to bat on, the Braves have a massive task on hand.

On current form, Team Abu Dhabi look the stronger of the two teams in the competition. It remains to be seen if the Braves can pull off an upset and register their maiden win in the tournament.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win the match.

