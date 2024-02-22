CCL 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Celebrity Cricket League in India

CCL 2024 will start tomorrow evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Eight teams - Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors will participate in this year's Celebrity Cricket League.

Big names like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Arya, Jisshu Sengupta, Sudeep Kiccha, Manikuttan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shabir Ahluwalia, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, and Jassie Gill will be a part of the competition.

Five cities - Sharjah, Hyderabad, Vizag, Trivandrum, and Chandigarh will host the CCL 2024 matches. The final of the tournament will happen in Vizag on March 17. Here's a look at the telecast and live-streaming details for Celebrity Cricket League 2024.

CCL 2024 telecast channel list in India

Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will telecast the Celebrity Cricket League matches live in India. Live streaming of the matches will be available for free on JioCinema website and application. Fans can watch the games live in Hindi commentary on both platforms.

Besides, the organizers have decided to air the first 11 matches of the tournament live on Doordarshan in Hindi commentary, while the last nine games will be live on DD Sports.

On top of that, regional channels like Star Vijay Super, Maa Movies, Asianet Movies, Suvarna Plus, and PTC Punjabi will have regional commentary available when the team of that region plays in CCL 2024. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

Hindi commentary: Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (All matches), Doordarshan (1st 11 matches), and DD Sports (Last 9 matches).

Hindi commentary: JioCinema (Live streaming for free).

Tamil commentary: Star Vijay Super (4 matches of Chennai Rhinos and Qualifiers).

Telugu commentary: Maa Movies (4 matches of Telugu Warriors and Qualifiers).

Malayalam commentary: Asianet Movies (4 matches of Kerala Strikers and Qualifiers).

Kannada commentary: Suvarna Plus (4 matches of Karnataka Bulldozers and Qualifiers).

Punjabi commentary: PTC Punjabi (4 matches of Punjab de Sher and Qualifiers).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App