CDU Strike League T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The CDU Strike League 20 Over Series 2023 will commence on June 28 in Darwin, Australia. This tournament will see the participation of four teams who will play 11 matches from June 28 to July 28. The four participating teams include City Cyclones, Desert Blaze, Northern Tide, and Southern Storm.

Matches will be played primarily in two venues in Darwin - Marrara Cricket Ground and TIO Stadium. As per the format, two matches will be held every Wednesday in the tournament that will feature 10 league matches. The top two teams who emerge after the conclusion of league matches will proceed to the final.

This league is organized by Charles Darwin University to unearth the next generation of young Australian cricketers who could represent the national side at the highest level. CDU has organized a 50-over competition as well, which will occur in tandem with the 20-over competition.

CDU Strike League T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: June 28 - Desert Blaze vs Northern Tide, Marrara Cricket Ground at 2 pm

Match 2: June 28 - City Cyclones vs Southern Storm, TIO Stadium at 2 pm

Match 3, July 5 - Northern Tide vs Southern Storm, Marrara Cricket Ground at 2 pm

Match 4, July 5 - Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones, TIO Stadium at 2 pm

Match 5, July 12 - Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze, Marrara Cricket Ground at 2 pm

Match 6, July 12 - City Cyclones vs Northern Tide, TIO Stadium at 2 pm

Match 7, July 19 - City Cyclones vs Southern Storm, Marrara Cricket Ground at 2 pm

Match 8, July 19 - Desert Blaze vs Northern Tide, TIO Stadium at 2 pm

Match 9, July 26 - Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones, Marrara Cricket Ground at 2 pm

Match 10, July 26 - Northern Tide vs Southern Storm, TIO Stadium at 2 pm

Match 11, July 28 - Final, Marrara Cricket Ground - 8 am

CDU Strike League T20 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The live streaming of the CDU Strike League T20 League will be available on the Fancode website and app. The live telecast of this league will not be available on any TV channel in India.

CDU Strike League T20 2023: Full Squads

City Cyclones

Harrish Kanna, Jagadeswara Koduru, Jayden Goodwin, Lochie Hardy, Mitch Doolan, Sam Heazlett, Seamus Keogh, Caelan Maladay, Coby Edmondstone, Hamish Martin, Issac Conway, Angus Sidey, Reiley Mark, Wil Parker

Desert Blaze

Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Calder, Ryan Hackney, Tom Jackson, Angus Lovell, Brodie Symons, Jarrod Freeman, Kyle Brazell, Tom Menzies, Thomas Van Tempest, Harrison Massey, Jack Wood, Josh Kann, Matt Hammond, Waheguru Dhillon

Northern Tide

Corey Hunter, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Max Bryant, Anthony Adlam, Cooper Connolly, Jackson Isakka, Ryan King, Sam Elder, Michael Kudra, Hanno Jacobs, Jesse Willmott, Josh Barbara, Lloyd Pope, Tom McGann, Zayden Lewis

Southern Storm

Dylan Mullen, Farzan Chowna, Issac Higgins, Jacob Dickman, Jason Sangha, Josh Brown, Keegan Oates, Zac Keogh, Dhanusha Gamage, Param Uppal, Toby Gray, Joel Curtis, Billy Stanlake, Hugo Matthias, Vincent Huf

