×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CEAT International Cricket Awards: Indian Cricketers dominate the event, bag 9 out of the 11 awards

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
12   //    14 May 2019, 16:55 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Indian cricketers dominated the Ceat International Cricket Awards with Virat Kohli winning the award for the best batsman and Best International Cricket of the Year Award. Indian Test number three, Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a pivotal role in India's historical test series win in Australia, bagged the Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

Rohit Sharma, who just won the IPL for Mumbai Indians, won the International ODI Cricketer of the Year Award. The Indian opener scored 1030 ODI runs including five centuries during the last year. He is going to be a key player for India during the 2019 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the backbone for India since his debut, won the International Bowler of the Year Award. He has taken a five-wicket haul in overseas competitions in places like like South Africa, England, and Australia. He also regarded as one of the best bowlers in world cricket at the moment.

Aaron Finch was awarded the Best T20 Cricketer of the Year Award and Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Outstanding Performance of the Year Award. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan won the award for the best T20 Bowler of the Year. Smriti Mandhana who has been in prime form bagged the award for the Best International Woman Cricketer of the Year.

Mohinder Amarnath, who has played a vital role for India's victory in the 1983 World Cup, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. During his speech, he announced that some portion of the prize money will be given to the Army Welfare Fund.

Here is the list of winners:


International Cricketer and Batsman of the Year - Virat Kohli

International Bowler of the Year - Jasprit Bumrah

International Test Cricketer of the Year - Cheteshwar Pujara

International ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

International T20 Player of the Year - Aaron Finch

Outstanding Performance of the Year- Kuldeep Yadav

International T20 Bowler of the Year- Rashid Khan

Lifetime Achievement Award - Mohinder Amarnath

Domestic Player of the Year- Ashutosh Aman

International Woman Cricketer of the Year- Smriti Mandhana

Junior Cricketer of the Year- Yashasvi Jaiswal



Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli Reacts to ICC Awards | Cricket News | Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Famous brand endorsements on the bats of Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
Indian cricketers to open in 100 or more ODIs
RELATED STORY
45 years of Sachin Tendulkar – A tribute to the legend
RELATED STORY
Top 4 highest bat endorsement deals of current Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players with the most Man of the Match awards
RELATED STORY
If Indian cricketers were cast in the Avengers
RELATED STORY
#10YearsChallenge- The 'Virat' rise in the stature of Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI | Today, 12:00 PM
Pakistan
England
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
WI 247/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 248/5 (47.2 ov)
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Bangladesh
IRE VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us