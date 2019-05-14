CEAT International Cricket Awards: Indian Cricketers dominate the event, bag 9 out of the 11 awards
Indian cricketers dominated the Ceat International Cricket Awards with Virat Kohli winning the award for the best batsman and Best International Cricket of the Year Award. Indian Test number three, Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a pivotal role in India's historical test series win in Australia, bagged the Test Cricketer of the Year Award.
Rohit Sharma, who just won the IPL for Mumbai Indians, won the International ODI Cricketer of the Year Award. The Indian opener scored 1030 ODI runs including five centuries during the last year. He is going to be a key player for India during the 2019 World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the backbone for India since his debut, won the International Bowler of the Year Award. He has taken a five-wicket haul in overseas competitions in places like like South Africa, England, and Australia. He also regarded as one of the best bowlers in world cricket at the moment.
Aaron Finch was awarded the Best T20 Cricketer of the Year Award and Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Outstanding Performance of the Year Award. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan won the award for the best T20 Bowler of the Year. Smriti Mandhana who has been in prime form bagged the award for the Best International Woman Cricketer of the Year.
Mohinder Amarnath, who has played a vital role for India's victory in the 1983 World Cup, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. During his speech, he announced that some portion of the prize money will be given to the Army Welfare Fund.
Here is the list of winners:
International Cricketer and Batsman of the Year - Virat Kohli
International Bowler of the Year - Jasprit Bumrah
International Test Cricketer of the Year - Cheteshwar Pujara
International ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma
International T20 Player of the Year - Aaron Finch
Outstanding Performance of the Year- Kuldeep Yadav
International T20 Bowler of the Year- Rashid Khan
Lifetime Achievement Award - Mohinder Amarnath
Domestic Player of the Year- Ashutosh Aman
International Woman Cricketer of the Year- Smriti Mandhana
Junior Cricketer of the Year- Yashasvi Jaiswal