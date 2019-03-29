Celebrating 15 years of the triple delight that Virender Sehwag served up in Multan

Shrey Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 // 29 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virender Sehwag

When did Virender Sehwag become 'Multan Ka Sultan'? The coronation took place way back in 2004, and today marks the completion of 15 years of that stupendous triple century by Sehwag.

The job of a top order batsman in a Test match is very crucial, as it is he who eases out the proceedings and protects the middle order by blocking the opposition. But Sehwag protected the middle order by tearing the opposition apart.

Sehwag made it a habit to toy with the bowling attacks of even the best teams in the world, and went on to become one of the greatest openers of all time in the longest format of the game.

India toured Pakistan in 2004 for five ODIs and three Tests. Leading into that series, Sehwag was not in the best of form, having put up a string of low scores. But the selectors showed faith in him, and their persistence paid off.

In the first Test match itself Sehwag showed his class without experiencing an iota of pressure. He slashed, slammed, swept and slogged the cricket ball all over the ground and made the entire world sit up and take note of his brand-new approach to the game.

Sehwag completed his 100 runs in 107 balls, 150 in 150 balls, 200 in 222 balls, 250 in 299 balls and 300 off 364 balls. He went on to score a marvelous 309 off 375 balls which comprised of 39 fours and 6 sixes.

With this innings, Sehwag became the first Indian to ever score a triple hundred. Moreover, he also became the third batsman to score a triple century on Pakistan soil after Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mark Taylor.

Interestingly, he was dropped twice during his innings. Undeterred, he reached his 100 and 300 marks by launching a six over third man and deep mid-wicket respectively.

The daring tactics that Sehwag brought to the table completely destabilized the Pakistan team. He ripped the hosts' bowling attack apart, which had the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami and Abdul Razzaq at that time.

Advertisement

Later in the innings there was a bit of controversy as well as Rahul Dravid, the captain of the side in that match, declared the innings when Sachin Tendulkar was 6 runs short of his double hundred. After the declaration Tendulkar was seen fuming with anger, but he had to agree to what his captain had ordered.

That didn't take away any of the sheen of Sehwag's heroics though. It's been 15 years since that historic knock, but the memories are as fresh as ever.

Advertisement