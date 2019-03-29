×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Celebrating 15 years of the triple delight that Virender Sehwag served up in Multan

Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST

Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag

When did Virender Sehwag become 'Multan Ka Sultan'? The coronation took place way back in 2004, and today marks the completion of 15 years of that stupendous triple century by Sehwag.

The job of a top order batsman in a Test match is very crucial, as it is he who eases out the proceedings and protects the middle order by blocking the opposition. But Sehwag protected the middle order by tearing the opposition apart.

Sehwag made it a habit to toy with the bowling attacks of even the best teams in the world, and went on to become one of the greatest openers of all time in the longest format of the game.

India toured Pakistan in 2004 for five ODIs and three Tests. Leading into that series, Sehwag was not in the best of form, having put up a string of low scores. But the selectors showed faith in him, and their persistence paid off.

In the first Test match itself Sehwag showed his class without experiencing an iota of pressure. He slashed, slammed, swept and slogged the cricket ball all over the ground and made the entire world sit up and take note of his brand-new approach to the game.

Sehwag completed his 100 runs in 107 balls, 150 in 150 balls, 200 in 222 balls, 250 in 299 balls and 300 off 364 balls. He went on to score a marvelous 309 off 375 balls which comprised of 39 fours and 6 sixes.

With this innings, Sehwag became the first Indian to ever score a triple hundred. Moreover, he also became the third batsman to score a triple century on Pakistan soil after Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mark Taylor.

Interestingly, he was dropped twice during his innings. Undeterred, he reached his 100 and 300 marks by launching a six over third man and deep mid-wicket respectively.

The daring tactics that Sehwag brought to the table completely destabilized the Pakistan team. He ripped the hosts' bowling attack apart, which had the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami and Abdul Razzaq at that time.

Advertisement

Later in the innings there was a bit of controversy as well as Rahul Dravid, the captain of the side in that match, declared the innings when Sachin Tendulkar was 6 runs short of his double hundred. After the declaration Tendulkar was seen fuming with anger, but he had to agree to what his captain had ordered.

That didn't take away any of the sheen of Sehwag's heroics though. It's been 15 years since that historic knock, but the memories are as fresh as ever.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag
Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineer in making. An ardent sports fan and blogger.
5 instances when Virender Sehwag trolled opposition players
RELATED STORY
5 of India's most memorable victories by an innings
RELATED STORY
Top 10 batsmen against spin bowling in the last four decades
RELATED STORY
A look back at Sachin Tendulkar's ethereal 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
17 of the most remarkable quotes by Virender Sehwag
RELATED STORY
Virender Sehwag: One of India’s greatest match winners with the willow and pure entertainer for the spectators
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
3 instances of two Indians scoring 100s in the same ODI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
5 memorable Test matches involving India
RELATED STORY
10 Test greats who averaged less than 50
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8
RR 34/1 (5.4 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat.
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us