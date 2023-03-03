Chennai Rhinos and Karnataka Bulldozers are set to face off in Match No. 10 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, March 4. The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Rhinos, led by Arya, started their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket victory over Mumbai Heroes. However, they tasted their first defeat of the tournament after losing to Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabanggs by nine wickets.

The Rhinos are currently placed fourth in the points table with two points and a decent run rate of 1.34. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and climb up the ladder.

The Bulldozers, meanwhile, have had an outstanding campaign in the championship until now. They are placed second in the points table below Telugu Warriors with four points and a net run rate of 2.229.

They will go into the game after beating CJ Kerala Strikers by eight wickets in Jaipur. After being asked to chase down 83 in the fourth innings, the Bulldozers romped home without having to break a sweat.

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Details:

Match: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Match 10, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, Saturday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore is expected to be batting friendly and run-making may not be all that tough. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Probable XIs

Chennai Rhinos

Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Prediction

Karnataka Bulldozers have won both their matches so far and will be fairly high on confidence. They should be able to go past the finish line against the Chennai Rhinos.

Prediction: Karnataka Bulldozers to win the match.

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

