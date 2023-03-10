C3 Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, March 11. The match will take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The Strikers, led by Kunchacko Boban, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.446. They will go into the match after losing to Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by seven runs on March 5.

Kerala needed only seven runs to win off the last over, but Jean Lal and Prashant Alexander failed to take them past the finish line. With their third defeat in a row, the Strikers were also knocked out of the competition.

The Dabbangs, led by Manoj Tiwari, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with wins in all three of their matches. Their net run rate of 1.556 is less than table-toppers Karnataka Bulldozers.

The Dabbangs will go into their next match after beating Bengal Tigers by five wickets. Chasing 49, their batters struggled a wee bit as the Bengal bowlers tried their hearts out. But the Dabbangs won the match.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Match Details:

Match: C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Match 13, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 11, 2022, Saturday, 02.30 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Pitch Report

The pitch in Jodhpur is expected to be a good one for batting. Bowlers need to be on their toes to keep the batters in check. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Jodhpur. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark with humidity on the lower side.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Probable XIs

C3 Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban (Captain), Indrajith, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Vivek Gopan, Unni Mukundan, Siju Wilson, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Saiju Kurup, and Vinu Mohan.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Asghar Khan, Aditya, and Vikrant Singh.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Match Prediction

The Strikers and Dabbangs have had contrasting campaigns thus far. While one team is unbeaten, the other is yet to taste victory. The Dabbangs will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Bhojpuri Dabbangs to win the match.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Manoj Tiwari to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes