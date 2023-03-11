Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 14, Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Punjab de Sher and Karnataka Bulldozers are set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, March 11. The match will take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Punjab, led by Sonu Sood, haven’t had the greatest of campaigns thus far in the tournament. They are placed sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.425 and need a win to climb the ladder.

They will go into the game after beating Telugu Warriors by six wickets in their previous match in Bangalore. Chasing 109, Punjab went past the finish line with three balls to spare at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bulldozers, on the other hand, have been the standout team of the tournament so far. They are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of 1.674, courtesy of wins in all three of their matches.

The Bulldozers will be fairly high on confidence after beating the Chennai Rhinos by six wickets in their previous match.

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Details

Match: Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Match 14, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 11, 2022, Saturday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Pitch Report

The pitch in Jodhpur is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Bowlers need to be on their toes to make sure they don’t leak runs. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be on the lower side.

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Probable XIs

Punjab de Sher

Sonu Sood (captain), Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Binnu Dhillon, Manvir Sran, Rahul Dev, Navraj Hans, Jazzy B, Harmeet Singh, Angad Bedi

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Match Prediction

The Bulldozers have looked unstoppable thus far and it’s evident from their net run rate and their position in the points table. Punjab de Sher have blown hot and cold and it would be tough for them to beat the Bulldozers.

Prediction: Karnataka Bulldozers to win the match.

Punjab de Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

