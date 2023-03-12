Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 15, Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chennai Rhinos and Telugu Warriors are set to lock horns in Match No. 15 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The match will take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The Rhinos, led by Arya, are currently placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.425. They will go into the match after losing to the Karnataka Bulldozers by six wickets in their previous match in Bangalore.

The Rhinos never looked in the game and were thoroughly dominated by the Bulldozers, who moved to the top of the points table after the victory.

The Warriors, led by Akhil Akkineni, are currently placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.351. After starting their campaign with two wins, they lost to Sonu Sood’s Punjab de Sher by six wickets in their previous game.

Chasing 132 to win the match, Mayur Mehta scored 70 runs off 32 balls and helped Punjab beat the Warriors. After he got out, Dev Kharod and Anuj Khurrana took Punjab over the finish line.

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Match Details

Match: Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors, Match 15, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Jodhpur is expected to be good for batting. Bowlers need to be on their toes to keep the batters in check. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 33 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side. There is no chance of rain for now.

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Probable XIs

Chennai Rhinos

Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Match Prediction

Both Warriors and the Rhinos have had similar campaigns thus far in the CCL. The team, batting second, may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

