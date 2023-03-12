Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 16, Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Bengal Tigers and the Mumbai Heroes are set to face each other in Match No. 16 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The match will take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The Tigers haven’t had the best of campaigns by any stretch of the imagination. They are placed at seventh in the table with a net run rate of -1.446. They lost to Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabbangs by five wickets.

Although the target for the Dabbangs was as low as 49, the Bengal bowlers didn’t lose heart and picked up five wickets. Asghar remained unbeaten on 29 and guided his team past the finish line.

The Heroes, captained by Ritesh Deshmukh, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Rhinos. But they have made a comeback with two wins in a row.

They are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.874. They will go into their next game after beating the C3 Kerala Strikers by seven runs.

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Match Details

Match: Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes, Match 16, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch in Jodhpur is expected to be a fairly decent one for the batters. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Batting second after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with no chance of rain.

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Probable XIs

Bengal Tigers

Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy

Mumbai Heroes

Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Match Prediction

Mumbai Heroes will go into the match as firm favorites, having won their last two matches. Bengal Tigers have struggled, having lost all three of their matches.

Prediction: Mumbai Heroes to win the match.

Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

