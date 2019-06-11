Celebs pay tribute to Yuvraj Singh following his retirement announcement

Yuvraj Singh was the backbone of ODI Cricket for India during the early 2000s.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from professional cricket during a press conference held on Monday afternoon. The southpaw lost his place in the Indian side due to loss of form and persistent fitness issues.

The Punjab batsman amassed 8701 runs in 304 One Day matches for the national side. Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup success, winning the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He defeated cancer and made a strong comeback in international cricket.

The dashing left-handed batsman was an able match-winner, often deciding games for the Men in Blue with his elegant batting in the middle-order. Yuvraj's demolition of Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup will be fondly remembered, with the southpaw hitting six sixes in an over and registering the quickest half-century in the shortest format, using only 12 balls to reach the feat.

A press conference was called by Yuvraj to declare his retirement, he did so by saying-

"After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on," he said. "I am extremely lucky to play 400-plus games for India. I would never have imagined this when I started my career as a cricketer. It was a love-hate relationship with the sport, in retrospect. I don't think I hated the game, because the love I have for it today, which will remain a constant till the end of [my] life. I can't really express in words what is that feeling.

"The adrenaline rush, playing for India, singing the national anthem before each game, touching the Indian flag, stopping every run for the team, or scoring every run for the team, was a completely different high. To be part of history, that was made after 28 years [in 2011], I mean, honestly, what more could I ask for?"

Here is how Twitter reacted to Yuvi's retirement call,

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh's record at World Cups:



738 runs @ 52.71

20 wickets @ 23.10

Player of the Tournament in 2011 🥇



A World Cup legend 🙌 #ThankYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/gA2qZ6Ssjv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 10, 2019

Advertisement

As @YUVSTRONG12 calls it quits on his glorious career, we rewind the clock and look at his most iconic cricket moments. Thank you for the memories Yuvi 😎🙌🙏 #TeamIndia #YuvrajSingh



Full Video Link ▶️▶️https://t.co/JrrP5LYPbK pic.twitter.com/IhHJXeR6Vy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on your retirement. You have been, are and will remain one of the most inspirational sportsman ever! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. #YuviRetires — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 10, 2019

#thankyouyuvi A true Champion. End of a legendary chapter and beginning of a new... May this one be even Bigger Better Brighter. Cheers to all the great memories on and off the field @YUVSTRONG12 . See you on the other side brother 👍 pic.twitter.com/2qGzc2bhOH — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 10, 2019

You are a hero and a legend which the world knows bout - but the remarkable human that you are,and luckily we get to knw u in this next phase too..its an end of an era, but the beginning of so much more with the next chapter in ur life motuuu.. BEST always. @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/57ExW2ddtU — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 10, 2019

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

Thank you for all the wonderful memories Yuvi Paaji.

You taught us how to fight and give our best even when the situation is not in control. A true hero, on and off the field.

Congratulations on such an inspiring career! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/bGt8X4Hbmg — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) June 10, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019