CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI), is scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 7. The tournament will span 12 days, featuring 18 matches across three venues in Basseterre: Conaree Sports Club, St. Paul’s Sports Complex, and Warner Park.

The competition will see six teams—Barbados Women, Guyana Women, Jamaica Women, Leeward Islands Women, Trinidad and Tobago Women, and Windward Islands Women—competing in a round-robin format. Each team will aim to secure victory in this prestigious event, which serves as a crucial platform for emerging West Indies cricketers to showcase their skills and talent on a competitive stage.

In addition to the opportunity for growth and exposure, the tournament offers a substantial prize pool. The winning team will receive a championship prize of US$30,000, while the runners-up will be awarded US$15,000.

This tournament remains an important event in the development of women’s cricket in the Caribbean, providing valuable experience and visibility for the region’s next generation of players.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Barbados was crowned champions after finishing the league phase as table toppers, securing five victories from five matches.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings.

CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 24

Barbados Women vs Guyana Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Windward Islands Women vs Leeward Islands Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Jamaica Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Guyana Women vs Jamaica Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Leeward Islands Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Windward Islands Women vs Barbados Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Friday, February 28

Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Windward Islands Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Leeward Islands Women vs Guyana Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Jamaica Women vs Barbados Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Monday, March 3

Leeward Islands Women vs Jamaica Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Guyana Women vs Windward Islands Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Barbados Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Windward Islands Women vs Jamaica Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Guyana Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Barbados Women vs Leeward Islands Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 7

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

5th Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup 2025 via the Fancode app and website, as well as on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Barbados Women

Aaliyah Alleyne (captain), Elecia Bowman, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury

Guyana Women

Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Realeanna Grimmond, Sheneta Grimmond, Trisha Hardat, Nyia Latchman, Mandy Mangru, Katana Mentore, Plafianna Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Kaysia Schultz, Yonette Welcome, Laurene Williams

Jamaica Women

Rashada Williams (captain), Abigail Bryce, Nicole Campbell, Corrine Howell, Chrishana McKenzie, Jodian Morgan, Chedean Nation, Roshana Outar, Lena Scott, Stafanie Taylor, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Vanessa Watts, Celina Whyte, Kade Wilmott

Trinidad and Tobago Women

Karishma Ramharack (captain), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Djenaba Joseph, Ameila Khan, Lee Ann Kirby, Anisa Mohammed, Nadia Mohammed, Kamara Ragoobar, Amrita Ramtahal, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim

Windward Islands Women

Zaida James (captain), Holly Charles, Nerissa Crafton, Ashlene Edward, Pearl Etienne, Afy Fletcher, Earnisha Fontaine, Amiah Gilbert, Jannillea Glasgow, Japhina Joseph, Carena Noel, Selena Ross, Crisa Smith, Abini St. Jean

Leeward Islands Women

Amanda Edwards (captain), Kimberly Anthony, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Melicia Clarke, Jahzara Claxton, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Sainavi Kambalapalli, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Chey-Anne Moses, Divya Saxena

