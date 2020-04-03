'Chalo chalo dinner time': Anushka Sharma trolls Virat Kohli during Instagram Live session

Not just Anushka Sharma, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant also left comments for their beloved 'cheeku'.

Kohli admitted this it the longest time he has spent with his wife since getting married.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (L)

During an Instagram Live session hosted by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was trolled by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

The Bollywood actress, who recently appeared in the film Angrezi Medium crashed in on the conversation between the two cricketers and commented 'Chalo chalo, dinner time', forcing Pietersen to end the conversation early.

Pietersen and Kohli caught up in a candid chat as they discussed various topics such as the origin of the Indian captain's nickname 'Cheeku', Kohli's lowest point in his career among other topics.

As the duo moved to the rapid-fire segment, Pietersen asked Kohli to choose his favourite footballer between Ronaldo and Messi and even asked the Indian skipper if he was planning to shave his beard any time soon.

Towards the end of the conversation, just as the Englishman claimed that there were only two questions remaining, he brought up Anushka's comment of asking Kohli to join her for dinner.

Notably, Anushka was not the only celebrity figure to comment during the session as Kohli's national side teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant also made their presence with a few comments.

Chahal and Pant also left a few comments (PC: Twitter)

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on cricketing action for a little more than two weeks now, there still remains a question mark on when the BCCI plan to conduct IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to commence on April 15 after a delay, but with the country under a 21-day lockdown, there is a high probability that the tournament could be delayed by a few months.