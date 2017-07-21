Chaminda Vaas appointed as Sri Lanka's bowling coach on a temporary basis

This will be Vaas' second stint as Sri Lanka's bowling coach.

Chaminda Vaas replaces Champaka Ramanayake as Sri Lanka's bowling coach ahead of their series against India

What’s the story?

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has been appointed the bowling coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team on a temporary basis following the resignation of Champaka Ramanayake at the conclusion of the Zimbabwe series. Sri Lanka Cricket announced today that Vaas would join the Sri Lankan cricket team ahead of their Test series against India.

The outgoing Ramanayake, who played at the 1992 World Cup, said that he would be considering several options following his stepping down from the Lankan team. According to Cricinfo reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board are considering bringing the 52-year-old back as the bowling coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, a position he held from 2008-2010.

In case you didn't know...

Following the conclusion of the Zimbabwe series, Ramanayake resigned as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach and Vaas was named as his successor. The 43-year-old is the most successful fast bowler to have come out of the Island nation and is their highest-wicket taking fast bowler in Tests and ODIs with 355 and 400 wickets respectively.

In a 15-year long international career, Vaas also scored more than 3000 and 2000 runs with the bat in Tests and One-Dayers respectively. Vaas holds the record for the best spell in ODI cricket - 8/19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

The heart of the matter

Sri Lanka did not have a memorable home series against Zimbabwe. The Islanders won the one-off Test but lost the ODI series 3-2 which is undoubtedly Zimbabwe’s most notable ODI series win overseas since beating New Zealand on their own turf, 2-1, back in 2001.

This will be Vaas’ second stint as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach as he had previously held the position from 2013-2015, coaching them at the 2013 Champions Trophy, the 2015 World Cup, and the 2014 ICC World T20 which Sri Lanka won.

What’s next?

Sri Lanka, with Vaas in their coaching staff, will now be preparing for their home series against India which includes 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, and a T20I.

Author’s take

After a disappointing series against Zimbabwe, there is probably no better option for Sri Lanka’s bowling coach than their best fast bowler till date. With Vaas guiding the Lankan bowlers, India will have something to be wary of when they take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday.