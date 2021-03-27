Chaminda Vaas rejoins as Sri Lanka's fast-bowling consultant after dispute with board is resolved

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that former legendary fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has agreed to return as the national team's fast-bowling consultant and that the dispute between him and the board has been 'amicably resolved'.

An official release from SLC stated that Chaminda Vaas had withdrawn his resignation, submitted within three days of his appointment as a fast-bowling coach.

As per the official release, it is understood that Chaminda Vaas has not been appointed to the same position he was given a month ago. He was to assume the role of a bowling coach, a position that became vacant following David Saker's departure.

His new role will see him as a part of the board's high-performance coaching team where he will oversee bowlers rising up through the ranks as well as help out the fast bowlers part of the national team.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that pursuant to a meeting that was held between Mr. Chaminda Vaas and the Management Team of Sri Lanka Cricket, the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved. Sri Lanka Cricket acknowledges the valuable services rendered by Mr. Vaas to SLC and the significant contribution he has made to the sport as an iconic player and wishes him well," the media release said.

Chaminda Vaas had resigned on the eve of the team's departure to West Indies

On February 22, Chaminda Vaas resigned from the post with immediate effect following a dispute over his remuneration. The resignation came a day before the national team's departure for their on-going tour of the West Indies. Chaminda Vaas was accused of holding the game at ransom by the board:

"In such circumstances, it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration's refusal to accede to an unjustifiable demand for an increased USD remuneration..."

Following the fallout with the board, Chaminda Vaas went on to represent Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series in India.