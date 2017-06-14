Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh gets downright dirty yet again ahead of the semis vs India

Latest discourteous picture on social media from Bangladesh causes a stir as they seem intent on making it ugly again.

The image is an edited version of the original, which is derogatory and insulting to the tri-colour

What’s the story?

The ICC Champions Trophy Semi-final 2 will be played between defending Champions India and Bangladesh. Understandably, there is ample amount of excitement in Bangladesh as the minuscule of world cricket has finally engraved their name on a global scale.

The Bangladeshis are known to be passionate, vocal and opinionated about their cricket. However, time and again their passion has crossed limits, turning vulgar and nonsensical. Ahead of the semi-final clash opposite India, Bangladeshi fans express their grudge by circulating an image on social media which portrays a tiger draped in the Bangladeshi flag pouncing on a dog wearing the Indian flag.

The details

Bangladeshi fans and also their players have been bitter towards India or any nation for that matter, much since the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal against India wherein they were crushed as the latter won by a whopping margin of 109 runs.

During this particular game, Indian opener, Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 137 that guided India to post a target of 303 which was way out of reach for the feeble Bangladeshi team as they were bundled out for a meagre total of 197.

After the game, Bangladesh accused the authorities of siding up with India, who then were the defending world champions. Bangladesh were certain that Rohit was out when on 91 as he lofted a waist-high full toss and was caught at deep mid-wicket. However, the umpires ruled it as a no-ball and later the videos showed that it most likely was a marginal call. Bangladesh were livid with the decision and felt were conspired against and hence remain bitter till date.

Parallels from history

An edited photo of Mustafizur Rahman and the Indian team

This isn’t the first time the nation have shown their feeling of resentment towards India. After a historic series win over India at home, a Bangladeshi newspaper published a photo of Indian Players with their heads shaved and Mustafizur Rahman holding a barber’s knife as the pacer had stunned the Indian batsmen with a remarkable bowling performance.

Taskin Ahmed holding Dhoni’s severed head in an edited photo

Another such disgraceful instance came to light ahead of the Asia Cup T20 final between India and Bangladesh where a photo-shopped image of Taskin Ahmed was holding Former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni’s severed head which caused serious fury among Indian fans. However, in that encounter, Dhoni had the last laugh when a few lusty blows from his bat punctured the hopes of entire Bangladesh of winning the title, reducing the locals at the stands to tears.

Author’s take

It is extremely disgraceful to see certain sections of the fan-base try and take the attention away from what promises to be a great game on Thursday, by unleashing a photo, degrading the Indian flag.

While there is no taking away from what has been a terrific tournament for Bangladesh so far, the animated image is surely not going to cause any amusement among the cricket supporting fraternity.