Champions Trophy 2017: England probable playing XI

Perennial underperformers in ICC events, England, under Eoin Morgan, would be looking to go one step more than their CT2013 performance.

Perennial underperformers in major events, England have still not managed to lay their hands on a single 50-over ICC title, be it the World Cup or its mini-version. 2017 presents them the best chance to bury their track record, especially with an able captain in Eoin Morgan, and a troupe of players who have accustomed their game to excel in coloured clothing.

Here’s England’s predicted XI for their Champions Trophy

Top order

Alex Hales

He had a fruitful last year, but started off on the wrong note at the start of 2017, getting injured on his hand while fielding in the series against India. He was unsold in the auctions this year, but will look to come back in style when he takes guard against Bangladesh in the opener.



The tall right-hander, who scored a mammoth 171 against Pakistan last year, scored a fluent half century in the first ODI against South Africa, but the form tapered off in the last two ODIs. Hopefully he can come good when it matters.



Jason Roy

Gujarat Lions could not use him properly, leaving a disgruntled Roy to leave the IPL and fly back to England. The move might prove to be a blessing in disguise for the 26-year old who has been backed wholeheartedly by their captain, Eoin Morgan, to fire away at the top.



His association with Alex Hales at the top started the England team’s white ball domination from the 2015 World Cup onwards, and Morgan’s faith will surely egg Roy to perform well.