Champions Trophy 2017: India look favourites to retain the crown

RP Singh provides his perspective on India's win on Sunday.

by RP Singh Analysis 12 Jun 2017, 10:48 IST

India brought their A game when it mattered the most

It was predicted to be a tough contest. The World’s No 1. side in ODIs against the World’s No.3 side in a battle to decide who went through to the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

But in a performance, that can be described ‘comprehensive’, with little or no doubt, India progressed through to the semis with an eight-wicket win over South Africa, thereby keeping their chances alive of retaining the crown they won in 2013.

The win was set up by the bowlers after Virat Kohli put the Proteas in. Hardik Pandya, completing his quota of 10 overs was a plus point for India as he often does not get to finish his spell fully. He is now a much-improved bowler, as compared to when he started off.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, as has been the case for some time now, were up to the mark. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first match of the competition, provided the impact in the spin department as well.

But the biggest impact was created by the Indian fielders. The manner in which the team fielded, that enabled the side to claw their way back into the game, after the Proteas had got off to a good start, thanks to Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

Despite that start, India managed to restrict the South Africans to 191 because of the three run-outs that the team inflicted during their innings.

This win would surely give Kohli and his side a lot of confidence. India always had the side to move into the next round. The loss against Sri Lanka on Thursday was merely because the opposition played better cricket on that day.

The win against South Africa now means that India will play Bangladesh in the semifinal on Thursday. Prior to the game on Sunday, the fielding was an area of concern for the side, but those issues were also sorted out in the win over the Proteas.

I am confident that post the win on Sunday, the team can progress through to the final and also retain the title. The combinations, so far, has worked out well for the side.

Hardik Pandya was excellent both with ball and in the field on Sunday

The bowlers have delivered consistently and created the impact. I was surprised when the team management decided to bring Ashwin in place of Umesh Yadav, when I thought they would swap Kedar Jadhav for the off-spinner.

Should India pick the same side?

I feel India should not tinker with the side that won against South Africa. Pandya’s performance on Sunday has ensured that India can go in with the same side and if he can deliver again on Thursday, then it will surely prove fruitful for the side.

Now that we are entering into the business stage of the competition, I feel the Men In Blue are one of the favorites to lift the title, along with England, who too, have been playing some superb cricket and I reckon these two teams could contest the final, this upcoming Sunday.

Prior to the semifinals, however, there is another big game coming up on Monday between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the winner of which will join India in the final four stage from Group B and face England in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of fine victories against South Africa and India respectively and I expect it to be a great contest. I feel Pakistan carry the edge, heading into this contest, simply because they have a better bowling attack.