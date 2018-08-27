Changes in playing eleven expected for England in 4th test

England had arrived at Trent Bridge brimming with confidence but they left with a battered soul. They were comprehensibly beaten by 203 runs in four days time.

Going into the 4th test, England would look to introspect and address their shortcomings. Joe Root might look to make changes in the playing eleven.

Let us have a look at the changes which England might make for the fourth test.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali had a successful outing against the Indians last time around in Southampton. He took 6/67 in the second innings and played a vital role in winning the test for England. The pitch at Southampton this time around is expected to be dry and aid spin bowling and Moeen going by his exploits on this ground can be handy. He could be brought in place of Pope who had an ordinary outing in the last two tests.

The left-hander recently scored a double hundred and took eight wickets while playing for Worcestershire which accentuates his all-around capabilities.

James Vince

England is keen to play Bairstrow as a specialist batsman while Buttler would don the gloves.

James Vince has been drafted in as a cover for Bairstrow. He might get a game in case Bairstrow does not recover from his finger injury.

Vince is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship in this season, with 847 runs at an impressive average of 56.46. Recently, he had a good outing at Southampton with scores of 74 and 147 in the first and second innings respectively.

Sam Curran

Curran should be in for Woakes

Curran was impressive with both bat and ball in the first two tests of the series. Unfortunately, he had to make way for Stokes in the third test.

With Woakes having an ordinary performance in the third test, there is a strong possibility of him being replaced by Curran.

Curran being a left arm seamer provides variation to the pace attack. He is equally good with the bat as well.