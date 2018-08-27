Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Changes in playing eleven expected for England in 4th test

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
562   //    27 Aug 2018, 20:43 IST

England had arrived at Trent Bridge brimming with confidence but they left with a battered soul. They were comprehensibly beaten by 203 runs in four days time.

Going into the 4th test, England would look to introspect and address their shortcomings. Joe Root might look to make changes in the playing eleven.

Let us have a look at the changes which England might make for the fourth test.

Moeen Ali

Yorkshire v Worcestershire - Specsavers Championship Division One
Moen Ali

Moeen Ali had a successful outing against the Indians last time around in Southampton. He took 6/67 in the second innings and played a vital role in winning the test for England. The pitch at Southampton this time around is expected to be dry and aid spin bowling and Moeen going by his exploits on this ground can be handy. He could be brought in place of Pope who had an ordinary outing in the last two tests.

The left-hander recently scored a double hundred and took eight wickets while playing for Worcestershire which accentuates his all-around capabilities.

James Vince

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
James Vince

England is keen to play Bairstrow as a specialist batsman while Buttler would don the gloves.

James Vince has been drafted in as a cover for Bairstrow. He might get a game in case Bairstrow does not recover from his finger injury.

Vince is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship in this season, with 847 runs at an impressive average of 56.46. Recently, he had a good outing at Southampton with scores of 74 and 147 in the first and second innings respectively.

Sam Curran

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Curran should be in for Woakes

Curran was impressive with both bat and ball in the first two tests of the series. Unfortunately, he had to make way for Stokes in the third test.

With Woakes having an ordinary performance in the third test, there is a strong possibility of him being replaced by Curran.

Curran being a left arm seamer provides variation to the pace attack. He is equally good with the bat as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Moeen Ali Sam Curran
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
3 possible changes for England for 4th Test
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: Ben Stokes Replaces...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India: India's predicted playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us