Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chappell told Chahar that he would never become a cricketer, says Aakash Chopra

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.98K   //    02 Jul 2018, 11:21 IST

Image result for deepak chahar sportskeeda

What's the story?

Deepak Chahar was recently called up to the Indian cricket team for the T20I series against England as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury.

Following this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, on his daily social segment on Facebook called "AakashVani" opened up about how Chahar was discouraged from playing cricket by Greg Chappell and how he deceived the odds and became a successful cricketer.

"Chahar's story is very exciting. When he was younger, he used to practice in Rajasthan in Hanumanghar, he met Gregg Chappel - the director of the Rajasthan Cricket Academy at that time, who told him to leave cricket. Chappell told him to leave cricket not because he wouldn't get selected into the academy but he told him that he would never become a cricketer itself," said Chopra in his segment on Facebook.

In case you didn't know...

Chahar was a revelation in the recently concluded Indian Premier League while playing for the Chennai Super Kings. He used to bowl in the Powerplay overs and provide his side with vital breakthroughs due to his swing bowling.

He picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.28 and played a vital role in CSK lifting the trophy for the third time.

The details

Aakash Chopra went on to speak about how Chahar started playing cricket at the age of 12 in Suratgarh, where his father was posted. He went on to speak about how his father quit his job and took loans to help his son become a cricketer.

He will now look to make his mark in the upcoming T20I series against England.

What's next?

The T20I series against England will begin on July 3 after which the two sides will take on each other in a five-match ODI series as well.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Deepak Chahar
Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar called up to India's T20I...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against...
RELATED STORY
Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against England
RELATED STORY
It's going to be a lot of hard work for Kohli in England,...
RELATED STORY
Suresh Raina announced as replacement for Ambati Rayudu...
RELATED STORY
Indian wrist spinners can do well in England, says Swann
RELATED STORY
YoYo Test: Indian team mark 16.1; Proactive Chhattisgarh...
RELATED STORY
Why England should not get carried away after series win...
RELATED STORY
Ex-cricketer joins Pawan Kalyan's party in AP
RELATED STORY
" 'Virushka' has really had a powerful influence on me,"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us