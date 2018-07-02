Chappell told Chahar that he would never become a cricketer, says Aakash Chopra

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.98K // 02 Jul 2018, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Deepak Chahar was recently called up to the Indian cricket team for the T20I series against England as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury.

Following this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, on his daily social segment on Facebook called "AakashVani" opened up about how Chahar was discouraged from playing cricket by Greg Chappell and how he deceived the odds and became a successful cricketer.

"Chahar's story is very exciting. When he was younger, he used to practice in Rajasthan in Hanumanghar, he met Gregg Chappel - the director of the Rajasthan Cricket Academy at that time, who told him to leave cricket. Chappell told him to leave cricket not because he wouldn't get selected into the academy but he told him that he would never become a cricketer itself," said Chopra in his segment on Facebook.

In case you didn't know...

Chahar was a revelation in the recently concluded Indian Premier League while playing for the Chennai Super Kings. He used to bowl in the Powerplay overs and provide his side with vital breakthroughs due to his swing bowling.

He picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.28 and played a vital role in CSK lifting the trophy for the third time.

The details

Aakash Chopra went on to speak about how Chahar started playing cricket at the age of 12 in Suratgarh, where his father was posted. He went on to speak about how his father quit his job and took loans to help his son become a cricketer.

He will now look to make his mark in the upcoming T20I series against England.

What's next?

The T20I series against England will begin on July 3 after which the two sides will take on each other in a five-match ODI series as well.