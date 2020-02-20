×
Charl Langeveldt slams poor domestic cricket for lack of death bowling prowess in South Africa

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 13:45 IST

Langeveldt believes that South Africa
Langeveldt believes that South Africa's death bowling was a cause of concern ahead of the T20 World Cup

The limited-overs series between England and South Africa were entertaining for the neutral to watch as huge runs were scored in both the ODI and the T20I series. But South Africa's death bowling was a big problem as they failed to defend their targets on two out of three occasions.

Their bowling was so poor towards the end that they could not defend even a huge target of 223 in the final T20I and ended up losing the series 2-1.

South African bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was disappointed with the result and believes that the lack of pressure at the lower levels are producing bowlers who are ill-equipped to handle pressure on the internatinal arena. He said,

"It was disappointing, especially with the scores we had. I thought we could have defended that but in saying that, not a lot of guys get into that position in domestic cricket.
"It's a concern for me. It's not good enough. In World Cups, you are going to get a lot of games like that. And if I look around the country, domestic cricket, the close games aren't like it used to be."

Langeveldt also spoke about the importance of executing skills under pressure situations in matches. He feels that it is easier to bowl yorkers in nets, but in the middle and under pressure, it depends on the bowler to land the ball in the right areas and that is something that the bowler himself should understand.

South Africa have one big positive with the return of Kagiso Rabada, who was rested for the England series. Langeveldt believes that Rabada and Dale Steyn would provide the Proteas with the required experience given that the T20 World Cup is just months away.

"KG (Rabada) will always bring that competitiveness. He is competitive by nature. He wants to take wickets and we will definitely use our bumpers.
"But he also needs to control the aggression. Be controlled with your lines, lengths and your bouncer."
Published 20 Feb 2020, 13:45 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 South Africa Cricket Kagiso Rabada Charl Langeveldt South Africa vs England 2019-20 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb
ENG 258/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/3 (47.4 ov)
South Africa won by 7 wickets
ENG VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb
RSA 71/2 (11.2 ov)
ENG
No Result
RSA VS ENG live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb
RSA 256/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 257/8 (43.2 ov)
England won by 2 wickets
RSA VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb
RSA 177/8 (20.0 ov)
ENG 176/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 1 run
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb
ENG 204/7 (20.0 ov)
RSA 202/7 (20.0 ov)
England won by 2 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb
RSA 222/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG 226/5 (19.1 ov)
England won by 5 wickets
RSA VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
