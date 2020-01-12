Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Eliminator: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20
Jan 12, 2020 IST
After being on the receiving end of Najmul Hossain Shanto's heroics in their previous match, Dhaka Platoon will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with the Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator.
The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the nation's capital which tilts the scales in Dhaka's favour.
Both teams are coming off defeats and will hope their respective star players can strike some form in this crunch clash. All eyes will be on Chris Gayle, who has plenty of T20 experience as well as the ability to win the game single-handedly.
In the bowling department, Chattogram will rest their hopes on Mehedi Hasan Rana, who has been one of the most consistent players in this tournament.
Dhaka, meanwhile, will hope skipper Mashrafe Mortaza can step his game up with the ball, while Tamim Iqbal will hold the key with the bat.
Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Eliminator venue, date and start time
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Date: 13th January 2020
Time: 1:30 pm (Local Time); 1:00 pm IST
How, when and where to watch?
DSport: India
FanCode: Online streaming in India
Fox Sports: Australia
Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh
GEO TV: Pakistan
Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada
Flow Sports: Caribbean regions
RTA: Afghanistan
BT Sport: United Kingdom
Eleven Sports: Italy
Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World
Squads
Chattogram Challengers
Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh
Dhaka Platoon
Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque (wk), Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil