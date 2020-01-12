Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Eliminator: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Dhaka Platoon stay alive in the tournament?

After being on the receiving end of Najmul Hossain Shanto's heroics in their previous match, Dhaka Platoon will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with the Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator.

The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the nation's capital which tilts the scales in Dhaka's favour.

Both teams are coming off defeats and will hope their respective star players can strike some form in this crunch clash. All eyes will be on Chris Gayle, who has plenty of T20 experience as well as the ability to win the game single-handedly.

All eyes will be on Chris Gayle

In the bowling department, Chattogram will rest their hopes on Mehedi Hasan Rana, who has been one of the most consistent players in this tournament.

Dhaka, meanwhile, will hope skipper Mashrafe Mortaza can step his game up with the ball, while Tamim Iqbal will hold the key with the bat.

Tamim Iqbal will hold the key with the bat

Here are all the telecast details of BPL 2019-20's Eliminator between Dhaka Platoon and Chattogram Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Eliminator venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Advertisement

Date: 13th January 2020

Time: 1:30 pm (Local Time); 1:00 pm IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh

Dhaka Platoon

Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque (wk), Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil