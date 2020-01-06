Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Rajshahi Royals will defend their top spot on the points table against Chattogram Challengers

The top spot in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 points table will be at stake when the tourney's top two sides, Rajshahi Royals and Chattogram Challengers, lock horns with each other in match number 36. Both the teams have 14 points each from their respective ten games and this game will thus be of vital importance for both.

Rajshahi Royals are coming off a clinical win against Sylhet Thunder in their last match while Chattogram Challengers got the better of Khulna Tigers by six wickets in their previous fixture. Surprisingly, these two teams had not crossed each other's paths this season until now and are set to play each other in consecutive matches.

Talking about the big stars who will be in action during this match, the fans will have their eyes on the duo of Liton Das and Afif Hossain as both the batsmen have done an incredible job for the Challengers this year. Among the Chattogram bowlers, Mohammad Irfan can make the maximum impact.

From the rival team, Lendl Simmons and Imrul Kayes will be the players to watch out for in the batting department whereas Mehedi Hasan Rana and Kesrick Williams will have the onus of taking the wickets for Rajshahi Royals.

Here are all the telecast details for this match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals venue, date, and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 7th January 2020

Start Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time), 6:00 PM IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr., Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim, Rayad Emrit, Jubair Hossain, Liam Plunkett, Muhammad Musa.

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Sukkur, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell.