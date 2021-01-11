Cheteshwar Pujara scores 6000 runs in Test cricket, becomes 11th Indian to reach the milestone

Cheteshwar Pujara became the 11th India batsman to score 6000 runs in Test cricket on Monday. India’s No.3 reached the milestone on Day 5 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground after nudging Mitchell Starc for a single.

The right-handed batsman crossed the 6000-run mark on a crucial day, as he tries to script one of India’s historic comebacks in Test cricket. The visitors, who were set a target of 407 by Australia, currently have six wickets in hand to try and salvage a draw or go for an unlikely win.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Test career in numbers

Cheteshwar Pujara reached the milestone in his 80th Test. Before this match, he had scored 5903 runs at an average of 47.6 for India. The batsman, who is known for his patient and traditional batting style, has scored his Test runs at a strike rate of 45.81.

Pujara has 18 centuries and 25 fifties to his name. He has also scored three double hundreds, with his highest score being 206.

The batsman has been India’s rock in recent years, especially in overseas conditions. Technically brilliant with an unwavering concentration, Cheteshwar Pujara is capable of batting for long hours at the crease. Since the start of 2010, the 32-year-old is fourth on the list when it comes to facing the most balls in an innings on average. He has been particularly proficient in Australia, with only Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar having more 50+ scores Down Under.

Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujara’s rate of scoring has grown slower as his Test career progressed. He took just 18 innings to reach his first 1000 runs but required 134 to notch up his latest 1000.

Twitter makes Dravid comparisons after Pujara milestone

Members of the cricket fraternity congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara for reaching the milestone on Monday. Many pointed out how it is poetic that Pujara notched up 6000 Test runs on Rahul Dravid’s birthday, the batsman he is compared to. Others called him India’s “New Wall” as they celebrated Pujara's resilience.

