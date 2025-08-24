Saurashtra cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old shared the news on social media on Sunday, August 24.In a post shared on Instagram, he expressed his gratitude, writing:“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe right-handed batter represented India in five ODIs, scoring 51 runs. However, it was in Test cricket where he truly excelled. Making his debut in 2010, Pujara went on to play 103 Tests for India. Cementing his place at the No. 3 position, he accumulated 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries.As the Indian stalwart bids farewell to the game, this article takes a look at Pujara’s top five knocks in Test cricket.Cheteshwar Pujara retires: Revisiting the batter's top 5 Test knocks#5 123 vs Australia in Adelaide, 2018At No. 5 is Cheteshwar Pujara’s brilliant century in the first Test of India’s 2018 away series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Opting to bat first, India posted 250 in their first innings, with the bulk of the runs coming from Pujara, who scored a gritty 123 off 246 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.In response, Australia were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, India put up 307, with Pujara once again leading the charge with a resilient 71 off 204 deliveries. Chasing 323 for victory, the hosts were dismissed for 291, falling short by 31 runs. Pujara’s match-defining knocks earned him the Player of the Match award.#4 153 vs South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, 2013The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosted the opening Test of the two-match series between South Africa and India. Batting first, India posted 280 runs, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 119 and Cheteshwar Pujara contributing 25. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 244.In India’s second innings, Pujara was outstanding, leading the charge with a magnificent 153 off 270 balls, studded with 21 fours, as the visitors piled up 421. Chasing a daunting target of 458, South Africa battled hard and finished on 450/7, as the match ended in a thrilling draw.#3 132* vs England at Southampton, 2018Another of Cheteshwar Pujara’s finest overseas centuries came against England in the fourth Test of the 2018 series at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Batting first, England were dismissed for 246.In reply, India managed 273, with Pujara standing tall as the lone warrior. He remained unbeaten on 132 off 257 balls, laced with 16 boundaries, spending 355 minutes at the crease.England then scored 271 in their second innings, setting India a target of 245. However, the visitors faltered in the chase, getting bowled out for 184 and losing the match by 60 runs.#2 206* vs England in Ahmedabad, 2012The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the opening Test of the 2012 England series. Batting first, India declared their innings at 521/8, with Cheteshwar Pujara registering his career-best score of an unbeaten 206 off 389 balls, studded with 21 fours.In reply, England were bowled out for 191, prompting India to enforce the follow-on. The visitors showed greater resistance in their second innings, posting 406 and setting India a target of 77. Pujara remained unbeaten on 41 as India cruised to a nine-wicket victory.#1 193 vs Australia in Sydney, 2019The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted the fourth and final Test of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia. Opting to bat first, India declared their innings at a massive 622/7, with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with a brilliant 193 off 373 balls, including 22 fours.In response, Australia were bowled out for 300 and were forced to follow on. They were 6/0 in their second innings when rain washed out further play, and the Test ended in a draw.