×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara set to get a pay hike after his recent heroics

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
197   //    06 Jan 2019, 07:59 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been in the form of his life as he kept batting and ensured the Australians were tired, both physically and mentally in the ongoing four-match Test series.

In seven innings so far, the Saurashtra right-hander has scored 521 runs at an excellent average of 74.42 with the help of three centuries. Without a doubt, he is one of the mainstays of the Indian team in the format.

As a token of appreciation, the BCCI are likely to give Pujara a promotion from A category to A plus category in the annual central contracts. According to the existing pay structure, A Plus category players get INR 7 crore while A category players will get INR 5 crore. The B and C category players get INR 3 and 1 crore respectively.

The A Plus category comprises all the all-format players including the skipper Kohli, limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan, who at the time of the announcement of the existing contract, were a part of the Test side.

It is understood that CoA chief Vinod Rai is likely to bring up Pujara's case with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and the team management (captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri) before the list for the next cycle is announced.

"Pujara's brilliant performance deserves recognition. The CoA chief will discuss with the team management and the chief selector to check if the rule for all-format specialists in the top bracket can be relaxed. Pujara's elevation to the top bracket could well be a message for youngsters that performance in Test cricket will be given top priority," a senior BCCI told PTI. 

Pujara is one of the two players in the side (Ishant Sharma being the other one) who only plays the first-class format and does not feature in the IPL as he will fly to England to take part in the County Championships during May every year.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Why Cheteshwar Pujara isn’t just a talented batsman
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: How Cheteshwar Pujara changed...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks numerous records at SCG
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why everyone can't be a...
RELATED STORY
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Dropping Cheteshwar Pujara might end up being the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: From Johannesburg to Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara spares India's blushes on day 1 at...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: The quintessential Test cricketer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:00 PM
India 622/7
Australia 236/6
Start delayed: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us