Cheteshwar Pujara vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The former India batter is among only 14 players from the country to play 100 or more Test matches. The 37-year-old, however, played his last Test for India back in 2023 when he featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval, scoring 14 & 27.

For nearly a decade, the Saurashtra stalwart was a rock in the Indian Test batting line-up at the No. 3 position. He took over the role from the legendary Rahul Dravid and proved to be an able successor. Pujara made his debut for India in the 2010 Test against Australia in Bengaluru and scored 72 in the second innings.

The former India batter ended his Test career with 103 matches. Following Pujara's retirement, we compare his Test stats with that of England run-machine Joe Root at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Joe Root - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

In 103 Tests, Pujara scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Of his total Test runs, 2,074 were scored against Australia from 25 matches, averaging 49.38. He also hit 1,778 runs against England from 27 Tests at an average of 39.51.

Further, Pujara played 12 Tests against New Zealand and scored 867 runs at an average of 39.40. He also scored 882 runs in 17 Tests against South Africa at an average of 30.41 and 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Root had 8,617 runs at an average of 49.24. Of his 8,600-plus runs, 1,694 runs came in 24 matches against Australia, averaging 40.33. He also scored 1,789 runs in 20 Tests against India, averaging 54.21.

Further, in 12 Tests against Pakistan, the 34-year-old scored 1,010 runs at an average of 56.11. Root totaled 1,164 runs in 12 matches against South Africa, averaging 52.90 and 1,001 runs in 10 Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 58.88.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Joe Root - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara notched up 19 centuries and 35 fifties in his Test career. Of his hundreds, five each came against Australia and England. He also scored four tons against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand, and one each against South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh. Pujara hit three Test double tons - two of them coming against Australia and one against England.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Joe Root 8,617 49.24 254 20 49

(Pujara vs Root - comparison of Test stats after 103 matches)

After 103 Tests, Root had 20 hundreds and 49 half-centuries to his name. Of his Test hundreds at that stage, five came against India and four against Sri Lanka. He had also hit three centuries each against Australia and West Indies, two each against New Zealand and South Africa and one against Pakistan. Root's best at that stage was 254, which came against Pakistan in Manchester in July 2016.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Joe Root - Who has a better away record after 103 Tests?

Pujara played 50 away Tests, scoring 3,292 runs at an average of 37.40. The former India star hit nine centuries and 15 half-centuries, with a best score of 193, which was registered against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. In two neutral Tests, he scored 64 runs at an average of 16.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 50 3,292 37.40 193 9 15 Joe Root 47 3,982 47.40 228 9 22

(Pujara vs Root - away batting stats comparison after 103 Tests)

Of his first 103 Tests, Root played 47 away matches. In 89 innings, he scored 3,982 runs at an average of 47.40, with nine hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name. His best of 228 came in Sri Lanka in Galle in January 2021. Root also featured in three neutral Tests, scoring 287 runs at an average of 57.40.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Joe Root - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara was part of 58 Test matches that India won. In 96 innings, he contributed 4,408 runs at an average of 50.66. The 37-year-old hit 13 hundreds and 23 half-centuries in wins for India. Four of his 19 tons came in draws and two in losses.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Kane Williamson 46 4,789 63.85 254 16 20

(Pujara vs Root - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

After 103 Tests, Root was part of 46 matches that England had won. In 81 innings, he had scored 4,789 runs at an average of 63.85, with 16 hundreds and 20 half-centuries. Four of his hundreds after 103 Tests came in draws and none in losses.

