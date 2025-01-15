Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Comparing their Test stats after 103 matches

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid have been the epitome of class, resilience, and composure for the Indian Test team. Although they belong to different eras, the duo share a similar playing style and temperament, which paved the way for the Indian team to secure wins in the longest format.

Often called 'The Wall', Dravid ended his Test career in 2012 with 13,288 runs in 164 games, including 36 centuries, and 63 fifties. Meanwhile, Pujara made his red-ball debut in 2010 and became a permanent member of the Indian Test side after Dravid's retirement.

Since then, the 36-year-old has been exceptional with his determination to play out tough overs and help the country achieve new heights in the longest formats. One of Pujara's finest knocks came in Gabba, where he copped 11 blows to score 56 off 211 balls and help India register a famous victory against Australia.

On that note, let's compare how Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid fared after the first 103 Tests.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

So far, Cheteshwar Pujara has accumulated 7,195 runs in 103 Tests (176 innings) at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Pujara was dropped from the side due to his lackluster form.

The right-hander last featured for India in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, where he returned with scores of 14 and 27.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid had garnered 8,900 runs in 103 Tests (174 innings) at a terrific average of 51.91. Interestingly, he served as the captain of the side in his 103rd Test in June 2006 against the West Indies. Dravid remained unbeaten on 68* in the second innings, as the game ended as a draw.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Who has scored more double centuries after 103 Tests?

Cheteshwar Pujara has slammed three double centuries until this point in his career. His finest knock of 206* off 389 deliveries came only in his sixth Test match against England in 2012 in Ahmedabad. Pujara's contribution helped the team to declare on 521/9 and eventually win the game by nine wickets.

Rahul Dravid hit five double centuries in his storied Test career, which all came during his first 103 Tests. One of Dravid's most famous double tons was recorded against Australia in Adelaide in December 2003. He slammed 233 and stitched together a 333-run stand with VVS Laxman to help the side win by four wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Who registered the longest innings (by minutes) after 103 Tests?

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid have both been known for their perseverance and ability to play a long innings. During the duo's career, they have countered numerous challenges to help the team emerge victorious by battling against the opposition. Let's check out who has logged the longest innings in terms of minutes in the longest format.

Cheteshwar Pujara batted for 672 minutes during the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) game against Australia in Ranchi in March 2017. He hit 202 off 525 balls to guide India to a score of 603/9, as the game ended as a draw.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid displayed his determination during his career-best Test knock of 270 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in April 2004. He spent 740 minutes on the crease to pave the way for India to score 600 and eventually win by an innings and 131 runs.

