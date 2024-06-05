Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS). The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, June 7, and will conclude on Sunday, June 16. It will be the first edition of the tournament.

A total of 18 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

A total of six teams are going to participate in the tournament. These six teams are: Bastar Bisons, Raipur Rhinos, Bilaspur Bulls, Rajnandgaon Panthers, Raigarh Lions, and Surguja Tigers.

There will be an opening ceremony before the first game of the tournament on Friday, June 7 in Raipur at 5:00 pm IST. Singer B Praak and rapper Ankit will perform at the ceremony. Suresh Raina has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the tournament.

Shashank Singh, who was the leading run-scorer for the Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL, will lead Bilaspur Bulls in this edition of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. Ajay Mandal, another cricketer from Chhattisgarh, was a part of Chennai Super Kings in this edition of the tournament and will lead Rajnandgaon Panthers.

Amandeep Khare has previously played for the Indian Under-19 team and is the captain of Chhattisgarh’s senior team. He is the skipper of the Raipur Rhinos. Shashank Chandrakar has been appointed the captain of Bastar Bisons. Shubham Agrawal and Ashutosh Singh are the captains of Raigarh Lions and Surguja Tigers, respectively.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, June 7

Match 1 - Raipur Rhinos vs Bilaspur Bulls, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 2 - Bastar Bisons vs Surguja Tigers, 3:15 PM

Match 3 - Raigarh Lions vs Rajnandgaon Panthers, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 4 - Bastar Bisons vs Raipur Rhinos, 3:15 PM

Match 5 - Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bilaspur Bulls, 7:15 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 6 - Bilaspur Bulls vs Surguja Tigers, 3:15 PM

Match 7 - Raipur Rhinos vs Raigarh Lions, 7:15 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 8 - Raigarh Lions vs Bastar Bisons, 3:15 PM

Match 9 - Surguja Tigers vs Rajnandgaon Panthers, 7:15 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 10 - Raipur Rhinos vs Rajnandgaon Panthers, 3:15 PM

Match 11 - Bastar Bisons vs Bilaspur Bulls, 7:15 PM

Thursday, June 13

Match 12 - Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions, 3:15 PM

Match 13 - Raipur Rhinos vs Surguja Tigers, 7:15 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 14 - Surguja Tigers vs Raigarh Lions, 3:15 PM

Match 15 - Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons, 7:15 PM

Saturday, June 15

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:15 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:15 PM

Sunday, June 16

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:15 PM

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- SonyLIV

Live Telecast- Sony Sports Network

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Bastar Bisons

Shashank Chandrakar (c), Sangeet Soni, Avnish Singh Dhaliwal, Rahul Pradhan (wk), Alok Sahu (wk), Vishal Singh Kushwah, Altmash Khan, Rishi Sharma, Prabhash Shukla, Sourabh Majumdar (vc), Prabhat Anand, Utkarsh Tiwari, Shashank Tiwari, Manraj Singh Dhillon, Vishvash Malik, Raja Kurre, Naman Dhruw, Ankit Kumar, Vijay Yadav, Abdul Anas Khan

Raipur Rhinos

Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwari, Amit Kumar Yadav, Md Shahbaz Hussain (wk), Daksh Kumar Parakh (wk), Harsh Sharma, Sahban Khan, Vaibhav Sahu, Garv Kumar Singh, Krishna Taunk, Ashish Chouhan (vc), Arin Dwivedi, Om Vaishnav, Shreyam Sundram, Sumit Ruikar, Prashant Sai Painkra, Mohammad Sohail, Parivesh Dhar, Vijay Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Khare

Bilaspur Bulls

Ayush Pandey (vc), Shobhit Sharma, Abhijeet Тан, Vaibhav Pandey (wk), Harsh Sahu (wk), Yash Kumar Varda, Prateek Yadav, Anurag Mishra, Gourav Singh, Deepak Singh Baghel, Jitesh Chouhan, Jitesh Verma, Varun Singh Bhue, Vishwaranjan Tripathi, Md.Shahnawaz Hussain, Rudra Pratap, Bharat Gondwani, Shashank Singh (c), Shubham Maurya, Md. Irfan

Rajnandgaon Panthers

Sanjeet Desai (vc), Ashish Kumar Dahariya, Kritesh Sahu, G Satya Vikas Sharma (wk), Pawan Parnate (wk), Vaibhav Baghel, Abhimanyu Chouhan, Ayush Sharma, Sourabh Gupta, Jeevesh Bhutte, Abhyuday Singh, Sudhanshu Verma, Dhananjay Nayak, Satyam Dubey, Vidhan Jain, Akash Sharma, Dev Aditya Singh, Ajay Mandal (c), Aishwary Marya, Vikalp Tiwari

Raigarh Lions

Shubham Agrawal (c), Pawandeep Singh, Ashish Pandey, Rishabh Tiwari (vc), Aditya Singh, Anurag Sahu, Mayank Verma (wk), Pratham Singh Thakur (wk), Ayush Pillai, Kivnoor Singh, Nitant Singh, Aditya V Kumar, Aditya Agrawal, Gaurav Chaturvedi, Md Faiz Khan, Deepak Yadav, Aayush Singh Thakur, Ravi Roshan Singh, Praveen Yadav, Hamid Raza

Surguja Tigers

Ashutosh Singh (c), Sanidhya Hurkat, Pratham Jachak, Nikhil Kanoriya (wk), Vivek Yadav (wk), Sunny Pandey, Upendra Kumar Yadav, Shashwat Sharda, M Binny Samuel, Gagandeep Singh (vc), Kumar Ishaan, Shubham Singh, Rohan Taank, Nikhil Sharma, Vasudev Bareth, Snehil Chadda, Imtiyaj Khan, Darvansh Singh Bhuppal, Harsh Yadav, Anand Rao

