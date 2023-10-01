Monday, October 2, will see the eighth match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup between Chhattisgarh Blue and Chhattisgarh Red in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Blue will be debuting for the first time in this tournament against Chhattisgarh Red. They will hope to start the tournament strong by winning the first match convincingly.

As far as the Chhattisgarh Red are concerned, they lost their last match against Kerala by three wickets. It was a closely fought game as the Red had put up a score of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets. But they ultimately found themselves unlucky as Kerala chased down the total having one over to spare and three wickets in hand.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue, Match 8

Date & Time: October 2, 2023, 01:15 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batter-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Weather Forecast

On Monday, scattered thunderstorms are expected with temperatures around 88°F (31°C). There's a 50% chance of precipitation, and the humidity will be around 80%, with a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Red Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Red Probable Playing XI

Shashank Chandraker(c & wk), Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Yadav, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Vishal Kushwah, Aayush Singh Thakur, Sahban Khan, Ashish Chouhan, Parivesh Dhar, Jivesh Butte, Sumit Ruikar, Shubham Singh Jr.

Chhattisgarh Blue Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Blue Probable Playing XI

Shahbaz Hussain (WK), Eknath Kerkar, Harpreet Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare, Rishabh Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Dev Aditya Singh, Vishwas Malik, Prashant Sai Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh Blue will play their first game of the tournament against Chhattisgarh Red. So, it would be safe enough to consider Red to be the favorites, as we still have no idea how the Chhattisgarh Blue team is shaping up.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Red to win the game.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode