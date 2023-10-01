Monday, October 2, will see the seventh match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup get underway between Madhya Pradesh and Andhra in Raipur.

Andhra posted 168 runs for seven wickets in their recent match against Jharkhand. Ricky Bhui impressed with 53 runs off 38 balls. However, Jharkhand comfortably chased down the target with an over to spare, resulting in a five-wicket loss for Andhra.

Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, will be seen in action for the first time in this year’s tournament against Andhra. They will hope to start the event on a good note.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 7

Date & Time: October 2, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batter-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

On Monday, scattered thunderstorms are expected with temperatures around 31°C. There's a 50% chance of precipitation, and the humidity will be around 80%, with a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Team News

No major injury concerns

Andhra Probable Playing XI

Manyala Pranith, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Ricky Bhui(c & wk), Pinninti Tapaswi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dheeraj Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Manish Golamaru, Kavuri Saiteja, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Madhya Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Himanshu Mantri (wk), Anand Bais, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Chouhan, Kamal Tripathi, Ashwin Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Aniket Verma.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Andhra have lost only one game out of the three they have played so far in the tournament and look to be in good shape and form. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will be starting the tournament against Andhra. Having got a taste of the conditions, Andhra are the favorites to come through this clash.

Prediction: Andhra to win the game.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode