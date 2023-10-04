Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala, Match 11: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Thursday, October 3rd, at 1:15 PM IST, in the tenth match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup, Kerala will clash against Chhattisgarh Blue in Raipur.

Kerala is coming off a close victory against Chhattisgarh Red in their latest match. Batting first the Red had put up a score of 178/5. Kerala batters batted cautiously, chasing the target with three wickets in hand and more than an over to spare. Opener Krishna Prasad remained unbeaten on 62 runs. A strong finish was also provided by Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, who made a solid 60 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 200.

Chhattisgarh Blue convincingly thrashed newbie Madhya Pradesh in their last game by nine wickets. At first, they restricted Madhya Pradesh to a lowly target of 124 runs only. Bowlers Saurabh Majumdar and Prasanth Sai Painkra picked up two wickets each. The Chase was a cakewalk as the batters from the Blue achieved the target within 14 overs of the game.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Chhattisgarh Kerala Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala, Match 11

Date & Time: October 5th, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batsman-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala Weather Forecast

On Thursday, the weather in the area will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 91°F (33°C). There is only a 10% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 65%, with a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Blue Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Blue Probable Playing XI

Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare(c), and Harpreet Singh, Eknath Kerkar(wk), Sanjeet Desai, Gagandeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Dev Aditya Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Shubham Agarwal, Amitesh Pandey, and Sourabh Majumdar.

Kerala Team News

No major injury concerns

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, Neel Sunny, Sachin Baby(c), Anuj Jotin, Akhil Scaria, Ajnas M, Saly V Samson, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, MS Sachin(wk), Midhun P K, Akhil MS.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala Match Prediction

Both Chhattisgarh Blue and Kerala have 8 points to their name. Both teams have won two games each. Chhattisgarh achieved this score by winning all their matches, and they have played one match less than Kerala. Therefore, we expect them to be the favorites in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Blue is to win the game.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode