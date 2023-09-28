Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Friday, September 29th, at 1:15 PM IST, marks the second match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup, pitting Andhra against Chhattisgarh Red in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association is all set to host an exciting T20 tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Naya Raipur. With the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and other domestic events, the importance of this tournament as a preparatory ground for Chhattisgarh’s budding cricketing talent is crucial. Zubeen Shah, president of CSCS, expressed his happiness and emphasized how this platform would help prepare Chhattisgarh cricketers for the upcoming competitive fixtures.

Home team Chhattisgarh Red will be seen up against Andhra in the second game of the tournament, where one can expect a nail-biting clash between the two.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra, Match 2

Date & Time: September 29th, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batsman-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Weather Forecast

On Friday, expect scattered thunderstorms with a temperature of 90°F (approximately 32°C). The weather forecast indicates a 40% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 79% and a light breeze of 3 mph.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Red Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Red Probable Playing XI

Amandeep Khare, Ashish Chouhan, Rishabh Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jivesh Butte, Shubham Agarwal, Satyavikas Sharma(wk), Aishwarya Mourya, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Tiwari.

Andhra Team News

No major injury concerns

Andhra Probable Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Manyala Pranith, Pinninti Tapaswi, Shai Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, KS Bharat(wk), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Hemanth Reddy.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Match Prediction

Home team Chhattisgarh Red will definitely start as favorites in the upcoming fixture against Andhra. But one should not underestimate the Andhra youngsters as well as the final day form and team strategies employed will have the ultimate say in the game.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Red is to win the game.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode