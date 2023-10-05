Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 13: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

On Friday, October 6th, at 1:15 PM IST, Madhya Pradesh will face Chhattisgarh Red in the thirteenth match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20I Invitation Cup, set to take place in Raipur.

Madhya Pradesh reversed their fortunes against Jharkhand with a convincing 47-run victory. They set a formidable target of 199/4, powered by Rishabh Chouhan's brilliant 72 off 46 balls. Jharkhand struggled in response, managing 152/9. The batters from Madhya Pradesh were instrumental in this win.

Chhattisgarh Red lost their last game against Chhattisgarh Blue by a margin of seven wickets. Batting first the batters were ordinary as they could manage only 136 runs. Such a total was never easy to defend as the batters from blue chased the target having two overs to spare.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 13

Date & Time: October 6th, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batsman-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

On Friday, the weather in the area will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 92°F (33.3°C). No precipitation is expected, and the humidity will be around 65%, with a light breeze at 4 mph (6.4 km/h).

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Red Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Red Probable Playing XI

Shashank Chandraker(c & wk), Abhimanyu Chauhan, Ashutosh Singh, Vishal Kushwah, Sahban Khan, Parivesh Dhar, Mayank Yadav, Shashank Tiwari, Aayush Singh Thakur, Utkarsh Tiwari, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Ajay Rohera, Shubham Sharma, Sagar Solanki, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani, Mihir Hirwani, Arshad Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Kumar Kartikeya.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of the table. Madhya Pradesh does have one extra win compared to that of the Red and thus can be considered to be the favorites.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh is to win the game.

Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode