Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Jharkhand vs Andhra, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Andhra will be against Jharkhand in Raipur on Sunday, October 1, at 1:15 PM IST, in the sixth match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup.

Andhra's recent game was against Kerala where they batted first and scored 139/9. Shaikh Rashid led the way with 51 off 36 balls. Kerala struggled in the chase as Andhra's bowlers put on a great show, holding them to just 136 runs. Cheepurapalli Stephen snagged two wickets, while Lalit Mohan kept the run rate in check. Andhra's win earned them two crucial points.

Jharkhand dominated their recent game against Kerala, imposing a total of 189 runs. Vikas Vishal scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 148, while Mohit Kumar's explosive 33 off 15 balls boosted the finish. The bowlers, led by Yuvraj Kumar and Sankat Tripathi, contributed with two wickets each, maintaining an economical rate, securing Jharkhand's victory.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Andhra, Match 6

Date & Time: October 1st, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batter-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Weather Forecast

On Sunday, expect scattered thunderstorms with a temperature of 89°F (approximately 32°C). There's a 40% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 78%, and a gentle wind blowing at 5 mph.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Team News

No major injury concerns

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Nazim Siddiqui (wk), Vikash Vishal, Ravi Yadav-II, Kumar Suraj, Mohit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Bhanu Anand, Vikas Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Yuvraj Kumar, Sankat Tripathi.

Andhra Team News

No major injury concerns

Andhra Probable Playing XI

Manyala Pranith, Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui (c & wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Yara Sandeep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Saiteja, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Match Prediction

Both Jharkhand and Andhra are coming off convincing wins from their recent matches. But let’s put the bet on Andhra for the upcoming fixture as they are the table toppers, having won all their matches in the tournament so far.

Prediction: Andhra to win the game.

Jharkhand vs Andhra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode